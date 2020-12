If you’re still shopping for gifts, now is your last chance to get your orders in with holiday delivery. While the best gear is going in and out of stock, we’ve found 10 great gifts that’re still available right now. Whether you’re looking to gift AirPods, a Kindle, or an audiophile turntable, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

If you want to avoid paying shipping fees, we recommend taking advantage of a free, 30-day Amazon Prime trial if you’re not already a subscriber.