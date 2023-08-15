Kid Cudi Strips Down In Unseen Photos From Calvin Klein Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been almost a year since Kid Cudi released Entergalactic, an album that accompanied his Netflix series, of the same name, which outlined his foresight for growth. “It’s one of those things where I’ve been able to grow with the times but still remain myself. And that’s an art form in itself because we’ve seen it with other artists. Some artists don’t stand the test of time,” Cudi told Rolling Stone ahead of the album drop last September.

This growth is everpresent as Cudi shifts into a new era by confidently letting go, posing for Calvin Klein’s latest campaign after his directorial Netflix debut.

“I think letting go has been a big thing. Letting go of the things that don’t serve me, the things that don’t make me feel good. Kind of letting things go and moving on and opening up new chapters,” he tells Esquire. “It’s just a really beautiful thing that I’ve been able to let go of the shit that’s been holding me down all these years, and I’ve been able to really, truly step into this new chapter with a clean slate.”

Beyond the music, Cudi’s newfound relaxed state takes a front seat in these exclusive behind-the-scenes images. As he finds himself entwined with the vision of photographers Inez and Vinoodh, we get a glimpse into the relaxed, cool, yet playful person Cudi has become with Calvin Klein.