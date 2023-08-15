Kid Cudi Strips Down In Unseen Photos From Calvin Klein Campaign
It’s been almost a year since Kid Cudi released Entergalactic, an album that accompanied his Netflix series, of the same name, which outlined his foresight for growth. “It’s one of those things where I’ve been able to grow with the times but still remain myself. And that’s an art form in itself because we’ve seen it with other artists. Some artists don’t stand the test of time,” Cudi told Rolling Stone ahead of the album drop last September.
This growth is everpresent as Cudi shifts into a new era by confidently letting go, posing for Calvin Klein’s latest campaign after his directorial Netflix debut.
“I think letting go has been a big thing. Letting go of the things that don’t serve me, the things that don’t make me feel good. Kind of letting things go and moving on and opening up new chapters,” he tells Esquire. “It’s just a really beautiful thing that I’ve been able to let go of the shit that’s been holding me down all these years, and I’ve been able to really, truly step into this new chapter with a clean slate.”
Beyond the music, Cudi’s newfound relaxed state takes a front seat in these exclusive behind-the-scenes images. As he finds himself entwined with the vision of photographers Inez and Vinoodh, we get a glimpse into the relaxed, cool, yet playful person Cudi has become with Calvin Klein.
-
Taking A Dip
Cudi is caught in laughter between shots as he stands donned in his ideal selection of items from the evening. “My favorite thing I was wearing today might be the denim button-up, the boxer briefs, and the sunglasses,” he notes.
-
In A Moment of Deep Thought
Caught in a moment of thought, Cudi contemplates what’s next, wearing the Future Archive Denim Trucker Jacket and Future Archive 90s Loose Fit Jeans. “The thing that I’m most excited about right now is writing my own films and TV shows. I’m trying to develop more and more ideas.”
-
Pose Cudi, Pose
While posing at the pool, Cudi wears the Future Archive Denim Trucker Jacket, designed with topstitching and details at the seam for added shape and an overall light vintage appeal.
-
Wigging Out
Kid Cudi is known for having a playful sense of style. Even when shirtless and wearing a pair of micro trunks, his style presents itself in playful textured hair.
-
Looking Toward the Future
Donned in the Future Archive Denim Trucker Jacket and Future Archive 90s Loose Fit Jeans, Cudi teeters between pools while looking at LA in the distance, his future bright as he embarks on new ventures. “Man, the sky’s the limit. I’ve got some movies in the works, pre-production. We’re just trying to figure some things out and get some financing.”
-
New Beginnings
Posed in a pair of Future Archive 90s Loose Fit Jeans and a pair of Future Shift Micro Low Rise Trunks, Cudi reflects on the future ahead. “It’s just a really beautiful thing that I’ve been able to let go of the shit that’s been holding me down all these years, and I’ve been able to really, truly step into this new chapter with a clean slate,” he states.