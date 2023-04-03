Get Ready With Me: Behind the Scenes With Kane Brown at the CMT Awards
Kane Brown pulled double duty at Sunday’s CMT Awards, co-hosting alongside Kelsea Ballerini, while also taking the stage to perform “Thank God,” his romantic duet with wife, Katelyn.
Brown’s day started early as he prepped for the award show in his Austin hotel room with his team and stylist. Rolling Stone was there as the new David Yurman brand ambassador got ready to hit the red carpet before hitting the stage as a performer — and CMT Award winner.
Scroll through our gallery to see behind-the-scenes images of Brown’s big night.
Getting Ready With Kane Brown at the 2023 CMT Awards
“I’ve hosted the CMT Awards for a few years, but this year there were definitely more wardrobe changes and a new energy and excitement with it being back in front of a live audience and in Austin, Texas for the first time,” Brown tells Rolling Stone.
Award Show Style
Brown has never been afraid to experiment with fashion, but when you’re hosting and performing at an award show, practicality matters. “A lot of it comes down to what translates well with the stage, [the] show theme, how fast we need to quick-change in between segments and what enables me to move around the most on stage comfortably, especially when I’m performing,” he admits.
Big Jewelry Guy
A longtime David Yurman fan (Brown’s wedding ring is from the brand), the singer says he loved the idea of layering multiple pieces of jewelry together for his look. “I recently became an official ambassador [and] I knew I wanted that to be a part of my performance looks,” he says. “We had some pieces I owned personally that we looked at, and I also got to add in some pieces from their new spring collection. I liked that they work so well for going to the stadium, but also to dress up. They feel pretty timeless, which is the look I was going for.”
Ring Leader
“I don’t know that I have one look that I feel most comfortable in, but I always have jewelry on me,” says Brown, who added a couple of titanium and silver David Yurman signet rings to his CMT look.
Dynamic Duo
Prior to leaving his hotel for the CMT Awards red carpet, Brown posed for a quick pic in his black and white McQueen suit, alongside wife Katelyn in a white gown and glove combo.
Sizzling Stage Debut
The two later took to the CMT Awards stage for a sultry performance of their hit song “Thank God,” which won the 2023 award for “Video of the Year.”
“It’s the very first TV performance ever of me singing with Katelyn, and so I knew I wanted a few specific looks throughout the night, with a different look for the performance,” he says. “Both Kate and I got to incorporate [David Yurman] pieces into our performance look,” he adds. “I loved the earrings that she wore.”
A Fan of the CMT Awards
Brown, who co-hosted the show with Kelsea Ballerini, says he was “honored” to have been asked back to lead the festivities. “The CMTs are special to me because they are fan-voted and it’s where I won my first industry award,” he says.
As for why he thinks the CMT Awards are so popular? “I feel like you see everyone in the industry super comfortable in who they are [and] bringing something different to the table,” he says. “[There are] so many styles, so many different types of artists. I love it.”
In Good Company
Brown joins Shawn Mendes and Scarlett Johansson as a David Yurman ambassador, and he says the partnership has been a perfect fit. “I am a big jewelry guy and always have pieces that I wear all the time, and others that are more for award shows or stage,” he says, adding that he likes to “layer several pieces, usually pendant necklaces or chains around my neck.”
“Casual Confidence”
The singer says he’s starting to invest more in his personal style, both on-stage and off. “Style has always been important to me, but it has grown and evolved over time, especially the past few years,” he admits. “It really does reflect where I’m at in life, and how I’m feeling, whether it’s for recording music, on tour, acting or playing at home with the girls.
“It’s funny,” he says: “My team always describes it as a casual confidence that translates to a lot of what I do in my music, and also that is reflected in the wardrobe and overall style.”
Stylish Star
Expect to see more of Brown in David Yurman’s upcoming social media and advertising campaigns, along with a series of images and short video vignettes that will be posted online.
Brown poses for one last pic before he heads home for the night.
Up next: back on the road for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour in support of his latest album, Different Man (see tour tickets here).
It’s a Wrap
As for how he thinks his CMT Awards experience went? “[There were] a lot of fittings and rehearsals, though this time was less than normal since we’ve been on the road so much,” he says. “[But] we flew in and got to it. Thankfully the fans are always so great that they make us feel really comfortable and supported out there — it’s a great feeling.”