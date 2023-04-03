fbpixel
Get Ready With Me: Behind the Scenes With Kane Brown at the CMT Awards

Rolling Stone was there as the new David Yurman brand ambassador got ready to hit the red carpet before hitting the stage for his big night
kane brown backstage cmt awards 2023
David Yurman

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Kane Brown pulled double duty at Sunday’s CMT Awards, co-hosting alongside Kelsea Ballerini, while also taking the stage to perform “Thank God,” his romantic duet with wife, Katelyn.

Brown’s day started early as he prepped for the award show in his Austin hotel room with his team and stylist. Rolling Stone was there as the new David Yurman brand ambassador got ready to hit the red carpet before hitting the stage as a performer — and CMT Award winner.

Scroll through our gallery to see behind-the-scenes images of Brown’s big night.

