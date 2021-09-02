 RS Essentials: Best Product Reviews and Recommendations September 2021 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Is There Any Chance Texas’ Abortion Ban Will Be Struck Down?
Home RS Recommends RS Recommends Pictures

Rolling Stone Essentials: 8 of Our Favorite Things to Buy This Month

Our editors round up their favorite products to buy this month, from surprisingly useful tech accessories to a rug that spruces up any room it’s in

By
Sage Anderson
&
Brandt Ranj
&
John Lonsdale
Denon Home 150

Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hundreds of products come across our desks each month, but only a few can earn the Rolling Stone seal of approval. After extensive testing and real-life use, our RS Recommends editors have put together a few of our favorite products for October.

Whether you need to keep your laptop charged, or want to finally learn how to make sourdough bread (no, really), here’s what we bought and used this month.

In This Article: Gift guide, home, RS Recommends, tech

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.