 RS Essentials: Best Product Reviews and Recommendations October 2021 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Alabama (14,393 Dead from Covid) Is Spending Pandemic Relief Money to Build Prisons
Home RS Recommends RS Recommends Pictures

Rolling Stone Essentials: 10 of Our Favorite Things to Buy This Month

By
Sage Anderson
&
Brandt Ranj
&
John Lonsdale
Apple-iPad-Mini

Courtesy Apple

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hundreds of products come across our desks each month, but only a few can earn the Rolling Stone seal of approval. After extensive testing and real-life use, our RS Recommends editors have put together a few of our favorite products for October.

Whether you need a coffee machine that can handle K-cup pods and grounds, or want to finally diagnose your car troubles over Bluetooth (no, really), here’s what we bought and used this month.

In This Article: Gift guide, home, RS Recommends, tech

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.