Rolling Stone Essentials: The Best Products We Tried and Tested This Month

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hundreds of products come across our desks each month, but only a few can earn the Rolling Stone seal of approval. After extensive testing and real-life use (see: picnic basket below) our RS Recommends editors have put together a few of our favorite products for May.

Whether you need to upgrade your work-from-home space, or want a vibration-driven workout (no, really), here’s what we bought and used this month.