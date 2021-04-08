 RS Essentials: Best Product Reviews and Recommendations For April 2021 - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone Essentials: The Best Products We Tried and Tested This Month

Our editors round up our top shopping picks for the month, from products we’ve reviewed and bought, to ones we think are the best choice to buy online

By
Sage Anderson
&
Tim Chan
&
John Lonsdale
&
Brandt Ranj
Rolling-Stone-Essentials-April-2021

Cuisinart

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hundreds of products come across our desks each month, but only a few can earn the Rolling Stone seal of approval. After extensive testing and real-life use (see: picnic basket below) our RS Recommends editors have put together a few of our favorite products for April.

Whether you need to upgrade your work-from-home space, or want a gorilla-inspired workout (no, really), here’s what we bought and used this month.

In This Article: Gift guide, home, RS Recommends

