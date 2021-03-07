Rolling Stone Editors’ Picks: The Best Products We Tried and Tested in March 2021

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As RS Recommends editors, we test and review a lot of stuff every month.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the best choices for everything from headphones to face masks, to the best deals online. But we wanted to highlight some of our editor’s best picks: products that that have stood out in the past month, and things we’ve actually been buying for ourselves.

Our editor’s best picks have some new products we’ve recently tested, pleasant surprises from old favorites, along with the tried-and-true items we can’t live without. Bottom line: these are things we know you’ll want to buy. From the top tech gear, to appliances and fitness gadgets that help make your day a little easier, here are some of our top picks of the month.