RS Recommends: The Best Gender-Neutral Gifts That Anyone Will Love

Much like fashion, or kids toys, gifts shouldn’t have a gender. Shopping for anyone can be difficult when you’re dealing with personal preferences in mind, and it’s always a balancing act considering if something is a gift someone might already have, or if they’ll even actually use it.

The good news is that you don’t need to rely on tired gendered stereotypes to find the best gifts online that your loved ones will thank you for. No more wading through guides where it seems like all men do is grill and shave, and all women do is spritz perfume. Many brand these days, especially LGBTQ-owned ones, have started to recognize this, from releasing unisex clothing lines, to simply eliminating gendered language from their marketing. Humans are human, and while it’s the thought that always counts (yes, your parents were right), there are some failure-proof presents that are sure to hit the mark with anyone.

If you do want to get specific, we’ve got some great gift ideas for women and men, but no matter who you’re shopping for, don’t limit your possibilities. Get them a gift like any of these high-end tech gadgets, useful kitchen gear, workout tools, and more that anyone can appreciate.