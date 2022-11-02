Rolling Stone Essentials 2022: The Coolest Gear of the Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

HOW DO YOU FIND the top products in an insanely crowded market? For the RS Recommends team, it meant getting out of the office and trying stuff out in the real world — from weekend camping trips to daily commutes to massive outdoor music fests.

We put this year’s coolest new devices and electronics, high-tech home accessories, and outdoor gadgets to the test, and after months of rocking out with the most innovative audio gear or pushing the limits of the freshest wearables, we narrowed our picks down to dozens of essential must-have items. They include a karaoke mic you can use on the go, a sweet electric motorbike, and a next-level outdoor speaker. And of course, all the new gadgets and tech toys you need in your office or home. We’re sure everything here will make your next adventure better, too.

Here’s what made our Rolling Stone Essentials list for 2022.