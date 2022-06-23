 Best Outdoor Gear Summer 2022: Waterproof Tech, Camping Gear, E-Bikes - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Punk Rocker Grace McKagan Shares Her Story with Origin at Rolling Stone Live Palm Springs
Home RS Recommends RS Recommends Pictures

Rolling Stone Summer Essentials 2022: The Best Outdoor Gear for the Season

By
Tim Chan
&
John Lonsdale
&
Sage Anderson
&
Nishka Dhawan
&
Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone Summer Essentials 2022Rolling Stone Summer Essentials 2022

Helinox

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After two summers of uncertainty there’s one thing we’re never been more sure of: It feels damn good to be out again. Whether you’re heading to the beach, campground, or just cruising around town, these are the products to pick up to make it your best getaway yet. Think speakers that double as karaoke machines, earbuds you can actually take into the ocean and — for high rollers — the return of a classic Sixties car with a 007-inspired twist. We’ve tested — and test-driven — these products to ensure they hold up to big parties and solo adventures alike. Here’s what earned our seal of approval.

In This Article: bluetooth speakers, camping, Fashion, outdoors, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.