The 25+ Best Hanukkah Gifts, From Shabbat Sets to Marble Menorahs

These picks will get your giftee through all eight nights, whether that be for lighting the menorah, whipping up food, or decorating their space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, as the Festival of Lights draws nears, we ask ourselves, why is Hanukkah-themed holiday merchandise so often…like that? By “like that”, of course, we’re talking sincere, yet tone-deaf attempts to repurpose Christmas merch — think Hanukkah “wreaths”, reindeer with menorah-like antlers, slapping “oy to the world” on just about everything, and Hanukkah gnomes. So many gnomes.

The best Hanukkah gifts are thoughtful presents that will make the holiday even more joyous and emphasize the time we spend with loved ones, without trying to “Christmasify” everything. We chose picks that will get your giftee through all eight nights, whether that be for lighting the menorah, whipping up food, or adding some decoration to their space.

Hanukkah 2022 starts on December 18 and goes through December 26, so there’s still time to start shopping the best tech, home goods, kitchen gear and more for the celebration. Check out our favorite gifts below (and no gnomes, we promise).