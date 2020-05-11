The Best Graduation Gifts — From a $69 Instant Camera to a $349 Portable Projector

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s graduation season, and if you’re scrambling to find something for your favorite member of the class of 2020, we’ve got you covered, with ten great gift ideas for the graduate in your life.

Our picks can all be ordered online (especially helpful if you’re social distancing) and include everything from top tech toys to pieces your new grad can cherish and collect over time.

All of these gifts are fun (this is a reason to celebrate after all), but we’ve made sure to include practical ones, too. Hey, everybody could benefit from keeping track of their health — and we all wear socks.

Whether the student you’re shopping for loves video games or photography, music or movies, you’ll find a great gift for them here.