The Best Gifts For Music Lovers

Music is critically important to us at Rolling Stone, which is why we have some helpful suggestions if you’re stumped on what to get the music lover in your life this holiday season.

Chances are they’ve got the basics covered already, so we went digging and found the hardware ie. headphones, and speakers that can make their favorite tunes sing, and in-depth books and boxed sets that’ll help them learn even more about iconic artists.

We know 2020 has been a rough year for concert goers, so we also found some picks to help them get through the current drought of live shows, and enjoy them more in 2021. These are our top picks, but we’ve also made sure to make some friendly suggestions of alternatives depending on the type of music listener you’re shopping for.