The Best Gifts For Him 2019

“There’s a misconception that it’s impossible to shop for men,” begin David Fishbein and Joseph Miller, co-founders of the men’s boutique The Optimist, in Culver City, CA. “But sometimes, introducing a risk as a gift is a great way to get men to try it.”

It’s not about going completely out of the box, they explain, but rather about finding a gift that expands his interests or needs in a new or novel way.

“We like to buy gifts that someone wouldn’t buy for themselves,” Fishbein suggests, “[and] we like to think about choosing something that would benefit their lives or upgrade where they spend time.”

Among their favorite gifts to give this season: “Things for the bar, for the desk, for getaways and things that smell good,” Miller says. Think apothecary products, unique tech accessories and utilitarian clothing.

And if all else fails? “Don’t underestimate the power of giving guys a really quality, everyday item that they will use again and again,” Fishbein says.

This season, step up your gifting game by picking something out from our gift guide for men. Whether he’s a sports fan, loves his liquor or needs to upgrade his gear, we’ve found some solid picks that go beyond the usual ties and tees. From stocking stuffers to tech toys and some big ticket items, here’s what we’re giving the guys on our list this year.