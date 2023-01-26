Th 22 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts For Every Type Of Friend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrated on February 13th every year, Galentine’s Day is a fun occasion to celebrate your friendships, and give the ladies in your life all the love and affection they deserve. The unofficial holiday first became a trend after the popular show Parks and Recreation, but now Galentine’s Day is celebrated worldwide and is all about honoring the women in your life — or even a great day to honor yourself.

If you’re thinking about doing a gift exchange with your girlfriends this Galentine’s day, we’ve rounded up some of 0ur favorite picks below — for every budget and personality type. From a waterproof, portable speaker she can take to the beach to a sleek wallet for all her cards and cash, here are the best Galentine’s day gifts to shop in 2023.