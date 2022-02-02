 Best Food Gifts 2022: Top Edible Gifts for Foodies to Order Online - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young Reunite... in Removing Their Music From Spotify
Home RS Recommends RS Recommends Pictures

RS Recommends: 18 Best Food Gifts, From DIY Hot Sauce to Edible Arrangements

Indulge your loved one with one of these food gifts this Valentine’s Day

By

Nishka Dhawan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Food giftsFood gifts

New Africa/Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to gifting, edible gifts take the cake (pardon the pun) as they are some of the best gift ideas for your foodie friends, professional bakers or newbie cooks just learning to use their kitchen. And, they’ll think fondly of you as they gobble down the cookies, cupcakes and dried fruits or nuts we’ve listed below. 

If you’re still struggling to find a Valentine’s Day gift, scroll through these food gift ideas below. We’ve found everything from a DIY hot sauce kit for spice lovers to a late-night snacking basket for night owls. 

Get your orders in soon though – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

In This Article: Gift guide, Holiday Gift Guide, RS Recommends, Valentine's Day

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.