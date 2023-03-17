Rolling Stone Audio Awards 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Today’s retail landscape is an audiophile’s dream — just take one look online and you’ll find super-sleek Bluetooth headphones, ultra-nice speakers, wireless earbuds and all kinds of hype.

But which new releases are worth the price, and which ones measure up to use in real life? Our team of product editors have spent the past year testing hundreds of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and sound systems to find the answer.

The result is our 2023 Rolling Stone Audio Awards list — a roundup of the best audio devices to buy online right now, based on performance, innovative technology, and distinctive design.