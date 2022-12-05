Rihanna! A$AP Rocky! Cardi B! See Music’s Biggest Stars Take Over Art Basel

The A-list guests made their way through the art fair at day -- and held court at exclusive parties deep into the night

Some of music’s biggest stars were out — and out late — in Miami for the 2022 edition of Miami Art Week. Kicking off with Design Miami and then the SCOPE Art Show and Art Basel, the week-long festivities brought out the likes of A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Cardi B, Offset, Kodak Black and more, as guests made their way through the fair at day — and held court at exclusive parties well into the night.

Scroll through our gallery to see some of the best events and biggest celebrities at Art Basel 2022.