25 Can’t-Miss Shows You Need to Watch on Prime Video Right Now

The streaming world was still in its infancy when Amazon launched Amazon Unbox in 2006, offering viewers a chance to download and stream a variety of TV shows and movies. Since then, it’s changed names and grown into a global service you might know as Prime Video, and become a home for series and movies produced by others but also an expansive selection of original productions.
Netflix may have pulled streaming services into the original-content business back in February 2013, but Prime Video wasted no time. While the first wave of original Prime Video series that debuted in 2013 has largely been forgotten, the years that followed have seen the service debut everything from quirky comedies to thrilling action series at an impressive rate.
Today, Prime Video has turned into streaming destination for some of today’s hottest series, from the Emmy-nominated Daisy Jones & the Six and Freevee hit Jury Duty, the just-wrapped Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan to fan favorite The Summer I Turned Pretty. The bottom line: There’s no shortage of shows to binge with your Prime membership these days.
Here, you’ll find 25 series to put on your radar that you can stream on Prime Video right now.
Paper Girls (One season, 2022)
A winning series that never found the audience it deserved, this series follows a handful of girls whisked into the future from 1988 Cleveland and pitted against powerful forces they don’t understand. Taken from a comic series written by Brian K. Vaughan and drawn by Cliff Chiang, it at least now serves as a spotlight for some promising up-and-coming young actors. Stream it on Prime Video
The Peripheral (One season, 2022-present)
Adapting the first in a still-in-progress trilogy of William Gibson novels, this ambitious series is set in the rural North Carolina of 2032 and the London of a further future, one on the other side of a crisis. What the two settings have to do with each other only becomes clear later thanks to the experiences of Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz), an expert gamer recruited for a mission that’s stranger than anything she’s ever experienced. Stream it on Prime Video
Invincible (One season, 2021-present)
Drawn from a long-running comic book created by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, the animated Invincible is set in a world where superheroes are real, but not always as heroic as they first appear. Steven Yeun voices the eponymous protagonist, a young hero trying to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father (J.K. Simmons). Stream it on Prime Video
Tales From the Loop (One season, 2020)
An overlooked gem in the Prime Video catalog, this series is set in an alternate version of the past taken from the retro-futuristic art of Sweden’s Simon Stålenhag. Rebecca Hall, Jonathan Pryce, and others star in a series of wistful, sometimes heartbreaking interconnected stories involving time travel and other reality-bending elements. Stream it on Prime Video
Swarm (One season, 2023)
Anchored by an intense Dominique Fishback performance, this series, created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, explores the darker side of fandom. Fishback stars as Dre, whose intense focus on a Beyoncé-inspired singer leads her to perform some shocking acts. Stream it on Prime Video
Undone (Two seasons, 2019-present)
Part mystery, part sci-fi head trip, this unusual animated series stars Rosa Salazar as a woman given the ability to bend time and talk to her dead father (Bob Odenkirk) after a car crash. BoJack Horseman’s Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg serve as co-creators. Stream it on Prime Video
Hanna (Three seasons, 2019-21)
Esmé Creed-Miles stars as the eponymous Hanna, a young woman bred as part of a super-soldier project who tries to find her own way in the world, in a tense, twisty series. After some early episodes that pretty much just remake the 2011 film of the same name, the show finds its own voice and heads in some intriguing new directions. Stream it on Prime Video
Dead Ringers (One season, 2023)
A new take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 classic starring Jeremy Irons as twin gynecologists locked in a mutually self-destructive relationship, this Alice Birch-created miniseries reverses its protagonist’s genders and casts Rachel Weisz as the twin leads. It’s a thematically complicated and memorably disturbing miniseries that allows Weisz to deliver two of her best performances. Stream it on Prime Video
The Wheel of Time (One season, 2021-present)
Based on a series of Robert Jordan-penned fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time has been a bit overshadowed by the ritzier Rings of Power, but its rich fantasy world is well worth visiting as well. Rosamund Pike leads the cast as a complicated heroine out to save the world, even if it means making some sacrifices in the process. Stream it on Prime Video
A League of Their Own (One season, 2022-present)
Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 film about the women’s baseball league that sprung up during World War II naturally seems like the sort of story that would lend itself to a TV series adaptation. (In fact, CBS tried back in 1993.) This fun and thoughtful adaptation bears that out while taking on issues of race and sexuality not found in the original film (and giving plum roles to Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams in the process). Stream it on Prime Video
Good Omens (One season, 2021-present)
David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as a demon and angel, respectively, whose friendship might be the only thing standing in the way of the end of the world. The first season adapted the entirety of a 1990 novel co-written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, but another season will nonetheless be arriving soon. Stream it on Prime Video
Bosch (Seven seasons, 2014-21)
One of Prime Video’s signature series, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as LAPD detective Harry Bosch, and adapts a series of hard-boiled novels by Michael Connelly. The compulsively watchable show ran for seven seasons, but that’s not the whole story. A continuation, Bosch: Legacy, is currently running on Prime Video’s sister service, Freevee. Stream it on Prime Video
Homecoming (Two seasons, 2018-20)
Adapted from the podcast of the same name, the first season of this twisty thriller is directed by Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail and stars Julia Roberts as a caseworker at a government facility that purports to help soldiers transition back to civilian life — though that’s not the whole story. Janelle Monáe assumed starring duties when the series returned for a second season. Stream it on Prime Video
The Tick (Two seasons, 2016-19)
Since debuting in the pages of The Tick comic book series in 1986, Ben Edlund’s venerable superhero has starred in an animated series and two live-action adaptations. This fun — and sometimes unexpectedly poignant — second attempt pokes fun at 21st-century superhero entertainment and stars Peter Serafinowicz as the dim eponymous hero and Griffin Newman as his meek sidekick Arthur. Stream it on Prime Video
Reacher (One season, 2022-present)
After a pair of movies starring Tom Cruise, Lee Child’s veteran drifter hero found his way to television, this time played by the charismatic and hulking Alan Ritchson. The show’s first season adapts Killing Floor and finds Reacher getting wrapped up in a small-town mystery, and more remain on the way. Stream it on Prime Video
The Kids in the Hall (One season, 2022-present)
The beloved Canadian comedy troupe returned for a sixth season that featured both new characters and familiar ones in sketches that frequently commented on the passage of time and the grimness of the present. Whether or not Prime Video will host future seasons remains to be seen, but this one is worth your time for reasons beyond nostalgia. Stream it on Prime Video
Red Oaks (Three seasons, 2014-17)
Largely set across three summers in the mid-1980s, this winning mix of comedy and drama stars Craig Roberts as a college student whose summer job as a tennis pro at a country club takes his life in some unexpected directions. The all-star cast of directors includes David Gordon Green, Amy Heckerling, and Hal Hartley. Stream it on Prime Video
Transparent (Four seasons and a finale movie, 2014-19)
Though now a bit overshadowed by the harassment accusations leveled at star Jeffrey Tambor, Joey Soloway’s groundbreaking series chronicles the story of when a parent played by Tambor comes out as a trans woman named Maura. The excellent supporting cast includes Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Judith Light, and Amy Landecker. Stream it on Prime Video
The Expanse (Six seasons, 2015-21)
Adapted from a series of popular novels set in a future in which our solar system has become the site of a struggle for precious resources, this cult-favorite show was canceled by SyFy after three seasons. Prime Video picked it up, however, and kept it going for three tense, narratively complex additional seasons. Stream it on Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (One season, 2022-present)
Amazon made headlines for paying a tremendous amount of money for the rights to build a series in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth, but the amount of ambition on evidence in the show itself is just as notable. Set before the events of The Lord of the Rings, the visually rich series follows the attempts of several different groups of memorable characters to fend off a coming darkness. Stream it on Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Five seasons, 2017-23)
Years after Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino created yet another series that served her unique abilities to craft endearing characters with a gift for fast-paced, hyper-literate dialogue. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, the show follows Maisel as a housewife-turned-comic trying to find her place in the comedy world of the early 1960s with the help of a dedicated manager, played by Alex Borstein. The series earned a dedicated following and took some especially big swings in a time-jumping final season. Stream it on Prime Video
One Mississippi (Two seasons, 2015-17)
Drawing from her own life finding the same balance between humor and pathos seen in her stand-up work, Tig Notaro stars as Tig, a Los Angeles radio host and cancer survivor whose life is upended when her mother dies. After deciding to move back to her Mississippi hometown to settle her affairs, Tig finds herself drawn into the complications of her birthplace. Stream it on Prime Video
The Boys (Three seasons, 2019-present)
Adapted from Garth Ennis’ satirical superhero comic book, this darkly hilarious and sharply satirical series is set in an America in which superheroes are real but most of them are amoral pawns of an evil corporation. Standing in their way: a rogue bunch out to expose the truth whose leader, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), has problems of his own. Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr (as the evil Superman analogue Homelander) head an impressive ensemble cast. Stream it on Prime Video
Fleabag (Two seasons, 2016-19)
Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this two-season wonder follows a never-named Londoner (Waller-Bridge) with a tumultuous personal life and a traumatic past she can never quite put behind her. As an unreliable narrator with a habit of making imploring looks to the viewer, Waller-Bridge rests the whole show on her shoulders, making it impossible not to root for her to find happiness even as she makes one mistake after another. Stream it on Prime Video
The Underground Railroad (One season, 2021)
Barry Jenkins directs this stunning adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel set in an alternate-universe version of the antebellum South that uses metaphor to reveal the truths underlying American history. Thuso Mbedu stars as Cora, an escaped enslaved woman whose journey along a literal underground railroad introduces new perils at each stop. Stream it on Prime Video
