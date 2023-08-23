25 Can’t-Miss Shows You Need to Watch on Prime Video Right Now

The streaming world was still in its infancy when Amazon launched Amazon Unbox in 2006, offering viewers a chance to download and stream a variety of TV shows and movies. Since then, it’s changed names and grown into a global service you might know as Prime Video, and become a home for series and movies produced by others but also an expansive selection of original productions.

Netflix may have pulled streaming services into the original-content business back in February 2013, but Prime Video wasted no time. While the first wave of original Prime Video series that debuted in 2013 has largely been forgotten, the years that followed have seen the service debut everything from quirky comedies to thrilling action series at an impressive rate.

Today, Prime Video has turned into streaming destination for some of today’s hottest series, from the Emmy-nominated Daisy Jones & the Six and Freevee hit Jury Duty, the just-wrapped Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan to fan favorite The Summer I Turned Pretty. The bottom line: There’s no shortage of shows to binge with your Prime membership these days.

Here, you’ll find 25 series to put on your radar that you can stream on Prime Video right now.