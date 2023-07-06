We Want You To Orgasm, and So Do These Top-Tier Sex Toy Brands
To put it plainly, you deserve an orgasm. And not just any orgasm — you deserve an orgasm that will curl your toes and leave you dazed. It’s called self-care.
Plenty of us have difficulty voicing our desires, or even acting upon them. Often these conversations are left behind closed doors or reduced to whispers, leading to feelings of embarrassment and shame. But why should you bite your tongue when talking about pleasure?
Studies show it can be beneficial for your sleep habits or stress levels to embrace getting to know your body more intimately. So, to help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best sex toy brands out there with a mission we can all resonate with — give you an orgasm.
What Are the Best Sex Toy Brands?
What was once taboo has now been embraced as a form of self-care, with a number of top sex toy brands and sexual wellness companies helping to break old stereotypes revolving around how we bone. These toy brands are now making accessible, easy-to-use sex toys and accessories for everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or age.
These brands are also introducing new products beyond the classic vibrator, including prostate massagers, and even toys built for anal play. It’s not just about quick stimulation either — many of the new sex toy brands are also focused on relaxation, self-love, and bridging the orgasm gap. From brands that have literally fought the MTA in their quest for pleasure equality, to labels that help you discover your deepest, darkest desires, we’ve rounded up the best brands — and toys — to purchase now.
Motion Magic
It wouldn’t be a Rolling Stone recommendation without incorporating music. Not only does Magic Motion make toys that give you remote pleasure through their app, but you can also play music within it to “enhance immersion and using experience.” Imagine a steamy solo session while vibrating to Nine Inch Nails’ hit “Closer?” But the most promising detail is the ultra-mute function, which allows for discrete pleasure amongst prying ears.
Enjoy a solo rendezvous with the Flamingo, or relinquish control to your lover for a bit of foreplay before a night in with the Wearable Panty or Butterfly.
Lelo
Lelo’s silicone construction and waterproof designs were made for those extra sloppy sessions, whether you’re running it solo or getting down with a partner. Hey, no shame! In fact, the product was built with the brand’s mission in mind: “Ecstasy without shame.”
Whether you like it soft or rough, the Sona Cruise 2 was built for clitoral stimulation, using Cruise Control technology to automatically increase the vibrator’s intensity the harder it’s pressed against your body. Meanwhile, the Hugo is noted to increase the intensity of the male climax by 33%, according to Lelo. Let your partner have their way with the remote for this product, or sink into your own self-pleasure with a selection of G-spot vibrators.
Dame
Your orgasm matters, and female-led brand Dame wants to make sure you find the ultimate climax tool using their ‘Find Your Vibe’ questionnaire. Their mission is to close the pleasure gap and give people what they deserve…a leg-shaking, body-quivering, ‘Oh My God’ orgasm.
Their most sought-after vibe is the Eva, which can be used for solo or couple play. It’s hands-free and waterproof, making for the perfect pleasure party, featuring flexible wings that tuck snuggly under your labia and keep your new sex toy in place. Or, for the “O on-the-go,” check out the Zee, featuring a compact design that offers quiet vibrations for a discreet pleasurable experience.
Dame also sells various bundle kits, to get yourself off at a discount. If that doesn’t make you horny, we don’t know what will.
Bellesa Boutique
If you’re looking for some visual stimulation to go with your hot new buy, then this brand is for you. Not only does Bellesa Boutique make toys for your sexual pleasures, but they also produce porn that will satisfy your desires.
Opt-in for the Demi Lovato-approved Demi Wand, an inclusive wand sex toy that features eight different vibration modes and a waterproof design. Or the Satisfyer 2.0, designed to stimulate the entire shaft with its innovative inner pressure regulator. And for the kink that you might be looking to scratch, a selection of BDSM toys for those that like it a little rough.
Maude
Sleek and sophisticated, Maude creates minimalistic vibrators that are as pleasurable as they are aesthetic. Their mission? To support inclusivity and sex education for all. In other words, they want to make “intimacy better” for everyone. Apart from their 5-speed internal vibrator, Maude offers a 3-speed futter tip and 3-speed body massager for all your chic, sexy fantasies.
Maude also does more than just create tools for your intimate moments. Choose from their selection of condoms, lubricants, and supplements to round out your orgasm in a complete set of lux goods.
Unbound Babes
Another women-led brand best known for fighting the MTA over sexism in its subway ads, Unbound Babes’ goal is to create an inclusive, safe space to explore your pleasure sans judgment. The brand sells a wide variety of vibrators that can be filtered by need, whether you’re a beginner, looking for something waterproof, or need something to enjoy with a partner.
There’s more, too, including sex accessories like the Orion, which is an over-the-door restraint, and Tether, a skin-friendly bondage tape that won’t stick to your hair. Puffy, their best-selling toy, has a suction meant to simulate oral sex.
Smile Makers
Smile Makers offers some of the most intriguing toys out there. Their unique shapes are designed to stimulate the body, hitting curves and crevices you might not know you had. I mean, how can you go wrong with a vibrator called The French Lover? Whether you’re looking for a quick rubdown using The Surfer, or want something a bit more luxurious with The Billionaire, there’s a range of products to get you throbbing and convulsing for a “totally explosive orgasm.”
First-time toy buyer? Don’t worry. Their Matchmaker quiz will help you find the perfect self-stimulating lover. Or check out a selection of bundles for savings on their excellent products.
Njoy
Perhaps one of the chicest brands on the market, Njoy’s stainless steel toys are not just waterproof, but their design is elegant, modern, and designed to be left out in plain sight. Don’t be ashamed of self-pleasure and put these babies on display!
From home decor to orgasm inducing wand, the 11’s large size and shape is perfect for those who need something with a bit of heft to get them going. Or test out the Pure Plug 2.0 for a bit of vibrating anal play. And if you’re looking to climax with a bit of g-spot stimulation, rub yourself down with the Pure Wand, which can be cooled down or heated up for some temperature stimulation.
Pure Romance
They’ve been around for quite a while, and you might be familiar with their parties that saturated the market in the early 2000s, but there’s a reason Pure Romance has become one of the most recognizable sex toy brands today.
For over 30 years, Pure Romance has been supporting orgasms with a number of toys and lubricants that will get you to, from, and back to your destination.
The Get A Grip sleeve will “take penile pleasure to new heights,” designed with reversible texture to satisfy multiple needs, while the Vitamin Sea was designed for solo or couple pleasure, with a waterproof design meant for pure gushing moments. Looking for something new? Try the Twilight Mood, a pulsating vibrator that bends and contorts to your needs, revealing new ways to stimulate with each play.
Fun Factory
Prepare to have your balls pulsating, clit rubbed, shaft stroked, and vagina vibrating. Fun Factory is like the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory of sex toys. There is quite literally something for everyone.
The Duke’s unique design will not only hit your prostate but will stimulate the pelvic floor for an incredible “toe-curling sensation.” And the Volta external vibrator was designed to give “power to the clit,” featuring a truly bizarre yet intriguing shape made perfect for heightened sensitivity and arousal for your partner in crime. Or test out the “BJ Blast-Off” with a partner using the Manta for some vibrating deep-throat action.
