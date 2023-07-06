We Want You To Orgasm, and So Do These Top-Tier Sex Toy Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

To put it plainly, you deserve an orgasm. And not just any orgasm — you deserve an orgasm that will curl your toes and leave you dazed. It’s called self-care.

Plenty of us have difficulty voicing our desires, or even acting upon them. Often these conversations are left behind closed doors or reduced to whispers, leading to feelings of embarrassment and shame. But why should you bite your tongue when talking about pleasure?

Studies show it can be beneficial for your sleep habits or stress levels to embrace getting to know your body more intimately. So, to help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best sex toy brands out there with a mission we can all resonate with — give you an orgasm.

What Are the Best Sex Toy Brands?

What was once taboo has now been embraced as a form of self-care, with a number of top sex toy brands and sexual wellness companies helping to break old stereotypes revolving around how we bone. These toy brands are now making accessible, easy-to-use sex toys and accessories for everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or age.

These brands are also introducing new products beyond the classic vibrator, including prostate massagers, and even toys built for anal play. It’s not just about quick stimulation either — many of the new sex toy brands are also focused on relaxation, self-love, and bridging the orgasm gap. From brands that have literally fought the MTA in their quest for pleasure equality, to labels that help you discover your deepest, darkest desires, we’ve rounded up the best brands — and toys — to purchase now.