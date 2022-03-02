RS Recommends: The Best Rapper Sneaker Collabs of All Time, Ranked

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sneakers and rappers have a long history together. The relationship was made official when Adidas partnered with Run D.M.C back in 1986, and since then, sneakers and hip-hop have symbiotically risen to dominate fashion and music, respectively. Today, the best rapper sneaker collabs produce some of the most coveted items in the world — on par with collectible watches and exotic cars — selling out in minutes and fetching up to seven figures on the resale market.

Below, we’ve ranked the best rapper sneaker collaborations of all time, based on style and success. Because many of the best rapper sneaker collabs come with monstrous price tags, we’ve also linked to more affordable alternatives with a similar look (or as similar as we could find).

The Best Rapper Sneaker Collabs of All Time