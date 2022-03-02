 Best Rapper Sneaker Collabs of All Time, Ranked (2022): Jordan, Adidas - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lauren Boebert Heckles Biden as He Honors Dead Soldiers During State of the Union
Home RS Recommends RS Recommends Lists

RS Recommends: The Best Rapper Sneaker Collabs of All Time, Ranked

From Tyler, the Creator and Converse to Kanye West and Adidas, these rapper sneaker deals have re-shaped the fashion world

By

Oscar Hartzog's Most Recent Stories

View All
best rapper sneaker collabsbest rapper sneaker collabs

Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sneakers and rappers have a long history together. The relationship was made official when Adidas partnered with Run D.M.C back in 1986, and since then, sneakers and hip-hop have symbiotically risen to dominate fashion and music, respectively. Today, the best rapper sneaker collabs produce some of the most coveted items in the world — on par with collectible watches and exotic cars — selling out in minutes and fetching up to seven figures on the resale market.

Below, we’ve ranked the best rapper sneaker collaborations of all time, based on style and success. Because many of the best rapper sneaker collabs come with monstrous price tags, we’ve also linked to more affordable alternatives with a similar look (or as similar as we could find).

The Best Rapper Sneaker Collabs of All Time

In This Article: Fashion, footwear, Kanye West, RS Recommends, sneakers, Travis Scott

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.