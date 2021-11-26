2021 Holiday Must-Haves

The holiday gift-giving season is once again upon us, and for 2021, our editors have selected products that inspire celebration and community. From camera phones and high-tech sunglasses that make it easy to snap (and share) photos, to new speakers to soundtrack your next dinner party, here’s what we’re sending our friends and family this year.

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.