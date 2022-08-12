Zedd Launches Dream Partnership With HyperX: ‘I’ve Been Gaming Since I Was Five’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Zedd is known for his upbeat EDM tracks with catchy vocals, sick drops, and tunes that will keep your leg tapping far after the song is over, but while the DJ has been recently teasing new songs, it’s not the only exciting news he’s been involved with lately. The Grammy award-winning musician and producer is also launching a new collaboration with the gaming company HyperX.

Buy: HyperX Products at $29.99+

Anton Zaslavski, professionally known as Zedd, tells Rolling Stone the partnership began with a simple comment he posted on Twitter asking for recommendations on gaming headsets. “This led to a conversation with the HyperX team and fast forward to today and we’re announcing a partnership,” he says. “It was all organic!”

While Zedd’s known for his dance-fueled electronic music, one of his biggest passions outside of music is gaming. “I’ve been gaming since I was five,” he reveals. His favorite games as he was growing up included Sonic on Sega Genesis and Counter-Strike — which he gamed competitively. “I had my team in Germany up until my career started to take off,” he says.

Even with a full calendar these days, the EDM powerhouse says he always manages to make time for gaming (if you’ve ever watched any of his Twitch streams, you know he’s a big fan of Valorant, a free-to-play first-person shooter game, first released in 2020. “I actually work it into my schedule,” he admits. “Gaming is an important piece of my routine – a way for me to unwind.”

Zedd says HyperX products have been a major part of his gaming lifestyle over the past few years and he’s especially fond of the brand’s gaming headsets. “HyperX produces the most comfortable headsets out there. I’m not kidding when I say this, but you can play for hours and forget that you have their product on your head,” the DJ says.

One of his favorite products is the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headphones which boast a 300-hour battery life on a single charge. “I checked the [battery] status multiple times and the thing still had a full charge.”

Amazon

Buy: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless at $190.00

In addition to being an ambassador for HyperX’s current range of products, Zedd is also set to collaborate on a few limited-edition drops with the brand — HyperX says we can expect more information on this in the upcoming months. Zedd is also excited about streaming on Twitch again after a two-year hiatus, especially with other HyperX ambassadors including TimTheTatman, Valkyrae and Pokimane.

As for what else the musician’s up to, Zedd’s currently on tour and set to perform a one-night-only Clarity anniversary concert in October to commemorate the album’s 10th birthday. The evening will be a celebration of his debut album and will include “special surprises” for fans.

Buy: Zedd 'Clarity' Anniversary Tickets at $175

As for when Zedd’s next album will hit streaming services and airwaves, the artist only teases that he’s excited about what’s to come next. “I’ll just share that the next few months are going to be a lot of fun,” he says. “I’m ready to get started.”