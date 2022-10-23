Worth The Buzz: Zalo’s Latest Vibrating Nipple Clamp is First of Its Kind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve all heard of sex toys built to give you pleasure ‘down there’ but Zalo is redefining that idea by building a sex toy made entirely for stimulating your nipples. Yes, you heard that right – Zalo’s Nave Nipple Clamp Set is both aesthetic and incredibly powerful, thanks to its multiple vibration modes.

Nave is designed to satisfy a variety of nipple sizes and easily clamps on to stay secure while you’re getting it on in the bedroom. The toy is available in four colors, including a gorgeous emerald green that screams luxury. It also goes an ultra-quiet motor and can be controlled remotely through the the Zalo Remote Pro app for some long-distance fun.

The material on the toy itself is silicone, which means it’s both waterproof and silky smooth — and won’t feel abrasive on your sensitive areas. Plus, it’s not just built for your nipples, feel free to use this toy on other erogenous zones too.

Zalo also offers discreet shipping on every order, so you don’t have to worry about your housemates discovering your secret kinks. Priced at $109, Zalo’s Nave is the new sex toy that’s got us excited and you can purchase one now through Zalousa.com.

Note: Zalo is also offering a sitewide discount of 10% off with coupon code ZALOLOVE so use it now for your Nave purchase before this limited-time code expires.