Spit Take: Yungblud Just Dropped a Necklace Collection Made From His Chewed-Up Gum

Yungblud is no stranger to a fashion moment, but for his latest collaboration, the British singer may have bit off more than he can chew… literally.

Yungblud and 5 Gum have teamed up to launch an exclusive collection of necklaces made from pieces of gum chewed by the artist (no, really). Dubbed the “Masterpieces” collection, the necklaces were custom-made by New York City jeweler Greg Yuna using pieces of Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum that were chewed up and spit out by Yungblud during his album release tour last month.

The pieces of gum were dried out and then encased in a clear lucite “capsule.” The necklace is finished off with a 14kt white gold chain and comes in an individually-numbered 5 gum jewelry box. The necklace will also come with a certificate of authentication and a pack of limited-edition Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum featuring Yungblud’s name and image.

Only 15 necklaces are being released as part of the collaboration, and fans can head to eBay to bid on the necklace of their choice. Since each piece of gum was chewed up differently, each necklace will be unique.

Bids for the Yungblud necklace start at $60 as of this writing and all proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF), which works to support independent music venues and festivals across the U.S.

In a press release, 5 Gum says Yungblud was the perfect partner for the campaign, noting their shared values of wanting “to encourage people to embrace the thrill of taking a chance, pushing the limits of their craft, and doing what makes them feel alive.”

“I love these jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created,” Yungblud adds, in a statement. “His work is next level and the fact that some of my fans will have the chance to own a little piece of history is amazing.”

“Creating slightly shocking luxury jewelry pieces out of an everyday item such as gum is something that has never been done before in the industry, so I loved stepping into the unknown and challenging myself to create pieces that were equally as exhilarating as Yungblud and 5 gum,” adds Yuna, the artist behind the necklaces. “Experiences that heighten your sense is the new luxury, and I’m incredibly proud of both this partnership with 5 gum and the final jewelry pieces. As fans will see, they truly embody self-expression, passion and boldness, which is what I’m all about.”