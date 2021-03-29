Rolling Stone and Young Henrys Brewery Come Together to Craft a Beer

Craft beer lovers, there’s a hoppy new brew on tap you’re going to want to pour in your glass — and just in time to kick back for patio weather.

Rolling Stone has teamed up with Young Henrys, a brewery that’s located in Newtown, Australia, to brew a one-of-a-kind hazy pale ale that will finally be available to buy in stores this spring. For now, those looking to sample the tasty Unifier can only get the beer in Australia.

Young Henrys is no stranger to legendary collaborations, having launched everything from a Record Club, to beers with the Foo Fighters and more since its founding in 2012. This is the first time Rolling Stone has teamed up with the Australian brewer for a craft beer, and it’s a limited-edition collab that, per an official release, was “inspired by music’s power to bring people together throughout the ages.”

“Great collaborations happen when people of similar values meet,” Young Henrys co-founder Oscar McMahon says. “It’s no secret that the Young Henrys family is made up of dyed-in-the-wool music lovers who embrace all that music is, was and represents within society and culture. So, we made a beer with Rolling Stone that honours that sentiment.”

The brewer’s latest creation with us isn’t just a refreshing ale that celebrates music — you’ll be contributing to several good causes by drinking it, too. With the help of Young Henrys’ brand ambassadors — multi-Grand Slam-winning tennis pro Dylan Alcott, Murray Cook, Patience Hodgeson, and Amy Shark — part of the proceeds from the Unifier’s sales will go to organizations like the Dylan Alcott Foundation, Autism Camp Australia and Support Act.

Anyone who buys a pack of Unifier can scan a QR code to read more about this hazy new collaboration over on Rolling Stone Australia, as well as watch an exclusive video from award-winning animator Robert Grieves. You can open a can of Unifier starting March 29, 2021.