 Rolling Stone, Young Henrys Brewery Come Together to Craft a Beer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sonos Makes Some of the Best Speakers We’ve Ever Heard — These are the Four to Get
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

Rolling Stone and Young Henrys Brewery Come Together to Craft a Beer

The Unifier co-branded hazy pale ale is made from rolled oats, with stone fruit aroma and flavor, and will be available nationwide in Australia

By

Reporter

RS Editors's Most Recent Stories

View All
ROLLING STONE AND YOUNG HENRYS BREWERY hay pale ale beer australia

Courtesy of Young Henrys

Craft beer lovers, there’s a hoppy new brew on tap you’re going to want to pour in your glass — and just in time to kick back for patio weather.

Rolling Stone has teamed up with Young Henrys, a brewery that’s located in Newtown, Australia, to brew a one-of-a-kind hazy pale ale that will finally be available to buy in stores this spring. For now, those looking to sample the tasty Unifier can only get the beer in Australia.

Young Henrys is no stranger to legendary collaborations, having launched everything from a Record Club, to beers with the Foo Fighters and more since its founding in 2012. This is the first time Rolling Stone has teamed up with the Australian brewer for a craft beer, and it’s a limited-edition collab that, per an official release, was “inspired by music’s power to bring people together throughout the ages.”

Related Stories

Green Party: Here's How to Throw a Covid-Safe St. Patrick's Day Bash This Year
7 Black-Owned Alcohol Brands to Add to Your Bar Cart Right Now

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

“Great collaborations happen when people of similar values meet,” Young Henrys co-founder Oscar McMahon says. “It’s no secret that the Young Henrys family is made up of dyed-in-the-wool music lovers who embrace all that music is, was and represents within society and culture. So, we made a beer with Rolling Stone that honours that sentiment.”

The brewer’s latest creation with us isn’t just a refreshing ale that celebrates music — you’ll be contributing to several good causes by drinking it, too. With the help of Young Henrys’ brand ambassadors — multi-Grand Slam-winning tennis pro Dylan Alcott, Murray Cook, Patience Hodgeson, and Amy Shark — part of the proceeds from the Unifier’s sales will go to organizations like the Dylan Alcott Foundation, Autism Camp Australia and Support Act.

Anyone who buys a pack of Unifier can scan a QR code to read more about this hazy new collaboration over on Rolling Stone Australia, as well as watch an exclusive video from award-winning animator Robert Grieves. You can open a can of Unifier starting March 29, 2021.

In This Article: Australia, beer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.