Live Out Your Dutton Ranch Dreams in Lucky Brand’s New ‘Yellowstone’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, Lucky Brand has released a clothing capsule in collaboration with the show.

Drawing inspiration from outfits worn by John, Kayce, Monica, Rip, and other Yellowstone characters, the new Yellowstone x Lucky Brand collection delivers western wear staples from jeans to denim jackets to faded T-shirts. Some pieces showcase subtle nods to the show, like this denim jacket with a Yellowstone arm patch, while others feature bold logos from TV’s most famous ranch.

Related: How to Watch Every Season of ‘Yellowstone’ Online

Whether you’re a diehard Yellowstone fan or just looking to nail the modern cowboy look, check out the full Yellowstone x Lucky Brand collection now at LuckyBrand.com. Prices for men’s and women’s pieces range from $49.50 to $199, and you’ll want to snap up anything quickly, as this is a limited-edition collection.

Lucky Brand

Buy Yellowstone x Lucky Brand Collection $49.50+

As part of the collection’s release, Lucky Brand tapped members of Compton Cowboys to model the Yellowstone-inspired clothing in an ad campaign. Based in the Los Angeles-area city of Compton, the Compton Cowboys “use horseback riding and equestrian culture to improve their community,” per the brand.

Lucky Brand

Buy Yellowstone x Lucky Brand Collection $49.50+

The Yellowstone x Lucky Brand campaign is shot at the Compton Cowboys’ mentorship program, The Compton Jr. Equestrian Posse, and “celebrates what it means to be a cowboy today – a commitment to the community, connection to the animals, and a passion for training in equestrian sports.” For every Yellowstone piece sold, Lucky Brand is promising to donate $10 to the Compton Cowboys, up to $50,000.

Lucky Brand’s homage to the Dutton ranch comes on the heels of another big-brand collaboration with Yellowstone: Wrangler recently released a capsule in its ongoing partnership with the show, which is available now at Wrangler.com.

To shop the new Yellowstone x Lucky Brand collection, head to LuckyBrand.com now before the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. If you’re in need of a catch-up before the show’s new season, see our full guide on how to stream Yellowstone here.

Buy Yellowstone x Lucky Brand Collection $49.50+