Xbox and OPI Launch Nail Polish Collection That ‘Unlocks’ In-Game Content for Players

When it comes to gaming collaborations, Xbox is no stranger to thinking, well, out of the box. Previous collabs have included everything from an Adidas x Xbox sneaker collab to the more outlandish Xbox x Gucci $10,000 console, which not surprisingly is sold out, considering they only made 100 of them.

While many of these announcements turned heads across the industry, the latest collaboration might be the most surprising of them all. Xbox has teamed up with nail polish brand OPI on a new 12-color nail polish collection with video game-inspired colors and themes. The Xbox x OPI Collection includes names like “You Had Me at Halo,” which is a pearlescent light blue; “Can’t CTRL Me,” a pastel blue; and “Pixel Dust,” which is a pearlescent pink). Pricing starts at just over $10 per shade.

Xbox/OPI

Buy: Xbox x OPI Collection at $10.79

The limited-edition collaboration isn’t just an aesthetic play though — Xbox says qualifying purchases will also be redeemable for free in-game content for both Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. To access your free in-game content, simply go to this website, make sure you have a clear snap of your receipt, and upload it by clicking the “Start to Redeem” button on the page.

You have till March 31 according to the Ulta Beauty website for your $20 purchase on the Xbox x OPI collection to be eligible. (Do note though, according to this blog by OPI, purchases on Ulta Beauty are only redeemable for Forza 5 livery, and purchases on Amazon — starting February 1st — are eligible for the Halo Armor Coating).

Xbox/OPI

The Xbox x OPI line launched at the beginning of January on the Ulta Beauty website and the 12 shades are quickly selling out. You’ll only be able to purchase these nail polishes from Ulta Beauty as of now, but the full collection will expand to other retailers globally beginning in February.

The Xbox OPI nail polishes are available in four finishes, including GelColor, Infinite Shine, Nail Lacquer and Powder Perfection and are priced between $10.50 to $13 on Ulta.com.