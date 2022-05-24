RS Recommends: Wu-Tang Clan Drop New Beach Towel Collab for Summertime

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s debut (and one of Rolling Stone‘s Greatest Albums of All Time) might still be a few months away, but fans already have a reason to celebrate the legendary group’s music with some new merch. Just in time for the unofficial start to summer, Wu-Tang have released a new limited-edition capsule collection with outdoor accessories brand Slowtide.

The Wu-Tang Clan x Slowtide collection includes only two limited-edition pieces, which die-hard collectors and beach-going fans can now order online.

Buy: Wu-Tang Clan Beach Towel at $45

“My older brother was a die hard hip-hop fan and introduced me to Wu-Tang’s 36 Chambers back when it first released [in] 1993. Since then I’ve always loved Wu-Tang’s records,” says Dario Phillips, Slowtide’s co-founder.

“I would memorize their lyrics while working my first skate shop job in Vancouver and then spin their records while DJing in Montreal,” Phillips adds. “I would consider Wu-Tang the most influential hip-hop group of all time and am honored to have Slowtide collaborate with them.”

Made for pool days and beach trips, the Tiger Style beach towel showcases Wu-Tang’s logo and the group’s name across the front. Thanks to its oversized footprint and velour front, the towel offers a comfortable feel for lounging all day on the sand or at the park. Slowtide used only sustainably sourced cotton for the towel, and it’s also an Oeko-Tex-certified product, which is another way of saying that the materials don’t contain potentially dangerous chemicals.

Buy: Wu-Tang Clan Quick-Dry Towel at $45

The second piece in the new Wu-Tang collab, dubbed the Staten towel, features a flag-like design and gets its name from the group’s hometown borough in New York City. It comes with a fast-drying polyester material that’s extra absorbent and lightweight. It’s made using fully recycled products like plastic water bottles, complete with a soft-to-the-touch feel overall. Whether you need a towel for the beach or for camping at an upcoming fest, Slowtide added a built-in loop to hang up the 30 x 60-inch towel wherever you go.

The new Wu-Tang Clan collection is part of a growing collection of music-related collaborations for the outdoor apparel and accessories shop. Slowtide has previously teamed up with groups from the Grateful Dead to the Beatles and Pink Floyd.

Each collection is specific to the artists, but most of Slowtide’s collabs include a variety of outdoor blankets, beach towels, and other accessories. For now, only two pieces have been released in the company’s new line with Wu-Tang, though Slowtide says more pieces could be on the way.

You can shop both of the brand-new pieces from the collab online at Slowtide starting today. But if Slowtide’s previous collaborations with other artists are any indication, this collection might sell out quickly.