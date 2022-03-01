RS Recommends: Wu-Tang Clan’s New Bikes and Apparel Collab Is ‘Something Ta F’ Wit’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Wu-Tang Clan is bringing the ruckus to the bike path. The legendary rap group has teamed up with State Bicycle Co. for a set of collaborative bicycles, as well as bike parts and cycling apparel, fit for every two-wheeling Killa Bee.

The Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co. collaboration delivers three custom bikes, including Wu-ified versions of State’s Klunker (a cruiser-slash-mountain bike), the Core-Line fixie, and the brand’s 6061 Black Label V2 road bike. All three bikes feature Wu-Tang Clan yellow and black colorways, as well as the group’s W logo, name, and, in the case of the Black Label road bike, a bee emblem on the seat. Pricing for the bikes start at $450.

For fans who don’t want a whole new bike, there’s also a large collection of Wu-Tang Clan bike parts, including stem caps, saddles, W grips, and bar tape — all of which can be added to your existing rig.

State Bicycle Co. also threw in six pieces of high-performance Wu-Tang Clan cycling apparel, including a T-shirt, two jerseys, bibs, and two caps. Thanks to State’s special REPREVE fabrics, the clothing pieces are both sustainable and high-performance, capable of withstanding warm weather and plenty of sweat.

Buy: Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co. at $14.99+

The new Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co. collection is the duo’s second time working together. The first collaboration, released almost ten years ago, was a single special-edition bike to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Wu-Tang’s album 36 Chambers. This time around, the rap group and bike brand kicked things up a notch with far more gear.

Whether you’re a die-hard cyclist, die-hard Wu-Tang fan, or all of the above, be sure to check out the stylish pieces from Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co on StateCycle.com.