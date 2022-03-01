 Shop Wu-Tang Clan Bike: Where to Buy State Bicycle Co. Collaboration - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: Wu-Tang Clan’s New Bikes and Apparel Collab Is ‘Something Ta F’ Wit’

With custom bikes, apparel, parts, this Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co. is great for cyclists and Killa Beez alike

wu tang clan state bicycle co collaborationwu tang clan state bicycle co collaboration

State Bicycle Co.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Wu-Tang Clan is bringing the ruckus to the bike path. The legendary rap group has teamed up with State Bicycle Co. for a set of collaborative bicycles, as well as bike parts and cycling apparel, fit for every two-wheeling Killa Bee.

Buy: Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co. at $14.99+

The Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co. collaboration delivers three custom bikes, including Wu-ified versions of State’s Klunker (a cruiser-slash-mountain bike), the Core-Line fixie, and the brand’s 6061 Black Label V2 road bike. All three bikes feature Wu-Tang Clan yellow and black colorways, as well as the group’s W logo, name, and, in the case of the Black Label road bike, a bee emblem on the seat. Pricing for the bikes start at $450.

wu tang clan bike seat

State Bicycle Co.

For fans who don’t want a whole new bike, there’s also a large collection of Wu-Tang Clan bike parts, including stem caps, saddles, W grips, and bar tape — all of which can be added to your existing rig.

State Bicycle Co. also threw in six pieces of high-performance Wu-Tang Clan cycling apparel, including a T-shirt, two jerseys, bibs, and two caps. Thanks to State’s special REPREVE fabrics, the clothing pieces are both sustainable and high-performance, capable of withstanding warm weather and plenty of sweat.

The bikes, parts, and clothing can all be shopped now at StateCycle.com, with prices starting at $14.99.

wu tang clan hat

State Bicycle Co.

The new Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co. collection is the duo’s second time working together. The first collaboration, released almost ten years ago, was a single special-edition bike to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Wu-Tang’s album 36 Chambers. This time around, the rap group and bike brand kicked things up a notch with far more gear.

Whether you’re a die-hard cyclist, die-hard Wu-Tang fan, or all of the above, be sure to check out the stylish pieces from Wu-Tang Clan x State Bicycle Co on StateCycle.com.

In This Article: Cycling, RS Recommends, Wu-Tang Clan

