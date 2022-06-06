RS Recommends: Wu-Tang Clan Team Up With Igloo for Coolest Collab Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer of the Wu-Tang Clan collab is heating up… with a new release that keeps things chill.

On the heels of releasing their limited-run beach towel collection with outdoor accessories brand Slowtide last month, the iconic hip-hop group has launched another piece of merch for its fans: a new collection of Wu-Tang-branded coolers with outdoor gear company, Igloo.

The Wu-Tang Clan x Igloo collaboration is an officially-licensed collection from the group, and it’s now available to purchase online with prices starting at $44.99. The line includes two coolers with Wu-Tang-inspired colors and motifs, and it joins other iconic musical collabs that the cooler company has launched over the last year, including collections celebrating the Notorious B.I.G., Iron Maiden, and the Grateful Dead, to name a few.

For its own line, Wu-Tang released a small cooler, called the Dojo Little Playmate, which comes in the group’s signature yellow colorway. With”Wu-Tang Clan” and “Shaolin Style” displayed on the top of the lid, Igloo says the Dojo’s artwork takes its inspiration from Wu-Tang’s “well-known love for the martial arts.”

The Dojo cooler uses eco-friendly insulation, plus the brand’s Thermecool foam throughout to keep your drinks cold all day. With a 7-quart carrying capacity, fans can pack it with up to nine cans — an ideal size for park days or summer festivals.

For fans looking for a larger hauler for their cold drinks and food, the group also launched its Wu-Tang Clan Dragons Playmate Classic Cooler, a 14-quart carrier that can hold triple the amount of 9-ounce cans of the Little Playmate — 26 cans, plus ice to be exact. The single-handle design still makes it easy to carry the lightweight cooler, and it’s easy to slide open the ten-top lid to the side when you want to get a drink.

“Being able to create Playmate coolers inspired by the revolutionary Wu-Tang Clan is a huge honor for us,” says Brian Garofalow, Igloo’s chief marketing officer, in a press release. “With a collaborative approach to designing the artwork, we know Wu-Tang fans will be happy to own this collectible.”

Fans can officially start collecting their new Wu-Tang Clan coolers now at Igloo.com. The cooler collaboration arrives on the heels of the landmark 25th anniversary of the group’s debut album, Wu-Tang Forever.