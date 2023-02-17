Dutton Ranch Style: Wrangler Drops New ‘Yellowstone’ Apparel Collection for Fans of the Hit Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The second half of Yellowstone‘s fifth season won’t return until the summertime, but iconic denim brand Wrangler has dropped its latest line of apparel to celebrate the award-winning Kevin Costner show while you wait for new episodes. Released this week, the new Wrangler x Yellowstone collab includes everything from Dutton Ranch-inspired graphic tees to outdoors-friendly snap shirts.

With prices starting around $24 and up, the new apparel is now available to buy online at Wrangler.com, along with the company’s previous Yellowstone collections like denim vests, cozy sherpa-lined jackets, and logo caps to boot.

Wrangler

Buy Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection at $24+

The latest Wrangler x Yellowstone line marks the fourth drop from the apparel company and the Paramount Network series. But the connection between the two goes back to the show’s early days. According to Wrangler, its pieces organically appeared in the first three seasons of the series. When Yellowstone‘s fourth season premiered, Wrangler finally dropped its first official Yellowstone-dedicated line in late 2021.

For its latest release, Wrangler says the Yellowstone collection was “created to transport viewers to the West and inspire wearers to embrace the cowboy spirit.” The tees, for instance, feature the hooked “Y” and “Dutton Ranch” graphics throughout. The newly released denim and chambray snap shirts, meantime, are designed with more minimal accents, like Wrangler x Yellowstone embroidery stitched into chest pockets and a rocking “Y” in golden thread on the back. Trending Tucker Carlson Calls Trump ‘Demonic Force’ in New Legal Filing One of the Most Controversial Movies Ever Is Back in Theaters ‘If We Quit Trying, It All Goes in the Sh-tter’: David Crosby's Final Words of Wisdom This Christian ‘Prophet’ Backed Trump in 2020. Now He Says God Favors DeSantis

Wrangler

Buy Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection at $24+

“The popularity of Yellowstone over the past few years has helped to elevate western style to the forefront of mainstream fashion,” Holly Wheeler, Wrangler’s vice president global marketing, tells Rolling Stone. “Collaborating with Paramount’s hit series for a fourth drop of Wrangler x Yellowstone is further establishing Wrangler’s western heritage, propelling authentic cowboy style into pop culture and bringing the spirit of Dutton Ranch to Yellowstone fans worldwide.”

Wrangler

Buy Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection at $24+

Want more Yellowstone-inspired merch? Along with Wrangler, Lucky Brand released a capsule collection in October ahead of the show’s Season Five premiere.

As for the show, fans can catch up on the complete Taylor Sheridan-created series and stream the entire show with a Sling TV subscription, or binge the episodes with a Peacock membership. Don’t have a Sling TV or Peacock subscription? You can rent or purchase all of the Yellowstone seasons so far on Prime Video.

Buy ‘Yellowstone’