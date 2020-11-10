 Shop Wrangler “Rick & Morty” Collection Inspired by Adult Swim Series - Rolling Stone
Wrangler Launches New Collection With ‘Rick and Morty’

Three-piece line inspired by cartoon’s Season Four finale, which featured a planet-destroying laser fictionally sponsored by Wrangler

RICK AND MORTY, (from left): Morty Smith, Rick Sanchez, (Season 1). photo: © Adult Swim / Courtesy: Everett Collection

'Rick and Morty'

© Cartoon Network/Everett Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Wrangler has partnered with the sci-fi cartoon Rick and Morty for a new collection of of special merch in anticipation of the Adult Swim Festival, taking place November 13th and 14th.

The collection was inspired by a bit in the Season Four finale of Rick and Morty, which featured a gigantic laser called the NX5 Planet Remover that was fictionally “sponsored by Wrangler.” The collection features three pieces, two t-shirts and a denim jacket, all of which are available now via the Wrangler website.

The two t-shirts feature illustrations of the NX5 laser, while the denim jacket boasts a laser-engraved design on the back. All the artwork for the collection was designed by the Rick and Morty creative team.

rick and morty wrangler

Courtesy of Wrangler

Shop Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection at Wrangler.com

“Wrangler has always embraced pop culture as a way to reach new fans, and when we were organically mentioned in the season four finale, it was the perfect opportunity for us to explore a larger partnership with Adult Swim,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. “The collection is a direct play on the finale and inspired by the laser that was fictionally ‘sponsored by Wrangler’ in the show. We loved the tongue-in-cheek joke since lasers are actually a big part of our denim production — from digital wash applications to onsite customer customization with our nano-laser. The collaboration was a fun and natural way for us to do something authentic with our brand that joins in on the joke.”

Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics, added, “Building innovative partnerships with iconic brands like Wrangler is a priority for Adult Swim and their heroic appearance in Rick and Morty created a new opportunity. Our fans often wear clothes and they love Rick and Morty, so they’re going to lose their minds over the new custom clothing launching today.”

In This Article: Fashion, Rick and Morty

