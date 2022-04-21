Wrangler Taps Orville Peck As Face of New Fender Collab, a Tribute to Rockstar Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Orville Peck is the face (or the mask, rather) of a new collaboration between Wrangler and Fender.

The South African country musician, denim label, and legendary guitar brand have teamed up to launch a collection of jeans, jackets, tees, and shirts — all “built around the defining black and blue lived-in denim uniform worn by guitarists for decades,” per Wrangler. Peck, whose fringed mask hides his true identity, can be seen rocking some of the collection’s pieces in a promotional video and campaign images.

Bringing options for men and women, the Wrangler x Fender rockstar-inspired collection can be shopped now at Wrangler.com. Prices range from $30 to $189.

Wrangler

Buy: Wrangler x Fender at $30+

Standout pieces from the new collection include bold denim jackets, like this men’s jacket with a big retro Fender logo across the back, or this women’s black fringed jacket. There are also jeans on offer, of course, like flared-leg Westward jeans and distressed straight-leg jeans. The T-shirts are great too, all boasting bold throwback prints like Wrangler x Fender logos and vintage-style music ads.

“Wrangler and Fender each have origin stories rooted in the creation of practical and functional

products,” says Wrangler VP of Global Marketing, Holly Wheeler, in a press release. “We’re excited to have these two American icons join together to launch the Wrangler x Fender collection as we honor the artists and legends who have inspired us, and celebrate with the fans who have been moved by the music.”

Wrangler

Richard Bussey, Vice President of Accessories, Lifestyle, and Licensing at Fender, says that the new collection is for “musicians, creatives, and fashionistas alike.” He notes that music and fashion share a common core of self-expression — something they’ve aimed to facilitate with the new Wrangler x Fender collection. “The exclusive Wrangler x Fender Collaboration forms a tightly woven bond between the music and fashion industries,” says Bussey, “inviting all generations of creatives to celebrate their personal flare.”

Wrangler has been all over the music scene lately, collaborating with the likes of Leon Bridges, Lil Nas X, Jon Pardi, and Bob Marley’s estate. To pick up the latest from Wrangler, head to Wrangler.com to shop the new Fender collaboration.

Buy: Wrangler x Fender at $30+