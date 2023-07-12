These Are The Last-Minute Prime Day Deals Actually Worth Buying (And What to Skip)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re officially into the last half of Amazon Prime Day, though if you’re just as serious of a deal fiend as we are, you’ll know that best Prime Day deals have already been popping up throughout the past week. But we have to remind you (and ourselves) that just because there’s a price drop on a product you’ve been eyeing, it doesn’t mean the sale is totally worth it.

It’s easy to get starry-eyed at deals on tech and luxury beauty and fashion (and not gonna lie, we’ve spotted some pretty good ones), but don’t sleep on Prime Day for buying the best practical stuff on Amazon. We’re talking cleaning supplies, pet food and dental hygiene, which are also commonly discounted during the event. There’s never been a better time to stock up on everyday items or household goods you’ll really need, from life hack storage items you’ve spotted on #organizationtok, to that Waterpik your dentist really recommended you try.

Right now, you’ll usually the find the best discounts on Amazon devices and in-house brands, with a good amount of smart home and security devices on sale, too. There’s also the addition of invite-only, Prime-exclusive discounts this year, but you’ll have to win a lottery to gain access to those. So even if there’s something from those categories already on your wishlist, we’re here to tell you which brands we’ve been checking out and which products are actually worth purchasing this Prime Day.

What to Buy On Prime Day 2023 (And What to Skip)

You can leave the large household appliances, like fridges and washing machines, until the bigger discounts over Black Friday. Popular gaming consoles and toys will also see steeper price cuts closer to the holiday season. To help you narrow down your shopping list and prioritize what you add to cart, these are the most worthwhile Prime Day deals we recommend you pick up.

(Reminder: You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals, which will cost $14.99 per month. Not ready to commit yet? Sign up for a free 30-day trial now that you can access through Prime Day).

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon

Sure, we all know that Kindles and AirPods are going to go on sale — but beyond big-ticket tech, Prime Day is a great time to pick up smaller life-savers, like this deal for 30% off a 5,000 mAh battery pack from Anker. The perfect travel companion magnetic wireless charger has super-strong magnets that snap firmly in place while it charges your phone, and bonus: it doubles as a mini kickstand, so you can still stream videos during your next layover.

Buy Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)… $49.99

More Worthwhile Prime Day Tech Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Home Deals

Amazon

One of the best things about Prime Day is checking out brands that rarely offer discounts, and that’s why we think you should take advantage of this $160 price cut for Dyson’s Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier Fan, bringing the it down to $369.99. It’s got a 360-degree filtration system, and it’ll keep you cool (or hot, making it useful year-round), yet still generate enough power to draw in pollutants from across the room.

Buy Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07 Smart Air… $484.35

More Worthwhile Prime Day Home Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Dash

Sure, you’re going to see plenty of deals on coffee makers from Keurig or Nespresso, but those get marked down frequently, and besides — what if you’re an iced coffee drinker? Dash’s Rapid Cold Brew Maker delivers barista-quality cold brew from home, and for $55 off this Prime Day, you get it at just $94.99. We like that there’s no need to buy paper filters with the reusable one, so you can get your coffee concentrate flowing fast and clean up even faster.

Buy DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker with… $99.99

More Worthwhile Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

Amazon

In some spaces (aka cramped apartments) robot vacuums are just not going to cut it, but this WANDVAC from Shark has an ultra-compact profile (weighing under 1.4 pounds) that allows it to clean even the hardest-to-reach areas. Perfect for pet owners, it comes with an attachment for cleaning pet hair from delicate fabrics and furniture. Regularly $129.99, right now you can get this small but mighty robot vacuum for $99.99.

Buy Shark WV201GNBRN WANDVAC Cordless Hand… $99.99

More Worthwhile Prime Day Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Beauty and Grooming Deals

Unless you’re springing for luxe skincare products, you should consider stocking up on bathroom cabinet staples and grooming essentials — like our favorite less-expensive electric razor from Braun, now on sale for 33% off, bringing the price down to under $100. Enjoy a clean and comfortable shave with a 360-degree pivot, flex and floating movements, and never run out of juice in the middle of a shaving sesh with its five-minute quick charge.

Buy Braun Series 7 360 Flex Head Electric… $99.94

More Worthwhile Prime Day Beauty and Grooming Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Fashion and Apparel Deals

Amazon

We’re calling it — these are officially the breakout shoes of Prime Day. Footwear trends come and go, but closet staples are forever, and we love these Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers because they’re are so universal they practically go with everything you already own. With a slimmer design and a plush feel, these effortlessly toe the line (pun intended) between style and comfort. Now you can snag them at a 40% off discount, to pair with the rest of your Prime Day fit.

More Worthwhile Prime Day Fashion and Apparel Deals