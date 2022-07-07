Statement Style: These Brands Are Supporting Reproductive Rights (and Want You to Help)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on abortion rights, a number of clothing brands and boutiques are using their platforms — and designs — to speak out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Brands that were once known for their stylish apparel and accessories are now releasing merch that not only reflects their aesthetic, but their political views as well.

For Allison Holley, owner of Nashville boutique Apple & Oak, the last few months have fueled an intense desire to speak up against the anti-abortion rhetoric coming from Washington. She immediately went to work to create a line of “Pro Roe” products that she released as both a rallying cry and way to give back.

“The night the Supreme Court leak came out in regards to Roe v. Wade, I couldn’t sleep and knew I had to do something,” Holley says. “I stayed up working on designs and products so we could raise money for what was to come. We live in a very conservative state with trigger laws. I wanted to do my (small) part in staying ahead of this decision.”

“Still,” she adds, “when it happened, we were in shock. There is no way to prepare for rights about your autonomy being taken away.”

Holley’s “Pro Roe” trucker cap immediately sold out after its initial launch last month, with both local Nashville natives and people from across the country sporting the cap at rallies and demonstrations. The first release saw 100% of profits donated to women’s rights organizations, something Holley said she was proud to do, despite taking a hit on materials and labor (the cap has since been restocked, with 50% of profits going to Choices in Memphis, to help build a new abortion clinic in southern Illinois).

Apple & Oak

Buy: Pro Roe Trucker at $34

While Holley says her shop and her staff have always been socially-conscious and community-minded (Apple & Oak created a donation item for tornado recovery efforts in March 2020), the overturning of abortion laws has been the most “politically charged” issue to date. But the storeowner refuses to back down, even if it means losing business. “We never want people to be confused about where we stand on these very important social issues,” she says. “There will always be someone who has criticism, but as long as I am transparent, staying true to my ideals and staying in business, I can sleep at night.”

As with many stories coming from women across America, Holley says her desire to do something isn’t just political — it’s personal. “I haven’t spoken about this publicly, but I was raised in a conservative, Catholic family and I had an abortion many years ago,” she shares. “It was an extremely difficult and personal decision at the time. But there is not a week that goes by that I don’t think about that decision. Every time, I am filled with immense gratitude. It was MY decision and it was the best decision of my life.”

Her advice for others: “We have a long fight ahead of us, but we are stronger together and we can’t give up. To all women, the decision is still yours. We will do our part in making sure the resources remain in place for women to make their own decisions about their bodies and their futures.”

Holley’s “Pro Roe” accessories are now available at Apple & Oak in Nashville and online at appleandoaknash.com.

Here are ten other brands and artists that have launched pro-abortion merch online. As with Apple & Oak, all of these brands are donating a portion of proceeds to pro-choice organizations and women’s rights groups across the U.S.

1. You Are Not the Boss of V T-Shirt

Social Goods

Printed in the USA, this slogan tee delivers a simple but effective message. For every T-shirt sold, $5 is donated to the National Network of Abortions, a group of grassroots organizations that help women pay for abortions when they can not afford it.

This T-shirt comes in a slightly oversized fit and longer length, making it a great gender-neutral piece to wear (and to gift).

Buy: You Are Not the Boss of V T-Shirt at $40

2. It’s Up to the Women Tee

Social Goods

They say the best form of action is civic engagement and this T-shirt supports Eleanor’s Legacy, a political organization that actively works to recruit, train, and fund pro-choice Democratic female candidates for state and local office. The goal: to have more female voices — and causes — represented in government.

Buy: It's Up to the Women Tee at $40

3. 1973 Sweatshirt

Social Goods

This sweatshirt commemorates the year in which the original Roe v. Wade decision was handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that the U.S. Constitution protected a women’s right to choose to have an abortion. With the decision now struck down some 49 years later, this sweatshirt is a powerful reminder of the fight that women face to have the freedom to control their bodies, lives and futures.

$10 from the sale of every sweatshirt is donated to The National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH), which works at the state and local levels on public policy around a women’s right to an abortion and contraception.

Buy: 1973 Retro Sweatshirt at $85

4. Roxanne Assoulin Choice Bracelet

Social Goods

The classic friendship bracelet gets a timely twist with this “CHOICE” bracelet from accessories designer Roxanne Assoulin. The red enamel bracelet measures approximately seven inches in circumference and slips on easily. Assoulin says that for every CHOICE bracelet sold, the brand will make a donation to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

(Note: three bracelets are pictured in the photo but each bracelet is sold separately).

Buy: Roxanne Assoulin Choice Bracelet at $85

5. Pro Roe Cropped Tee

Etsy

A number of Etsy sellers are creating merch to support abortion rights. This cropped T-shirt bears the simple message, “Pro Roe” and the seller pledges that 5% of all sales will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds & the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Buy: Pro Roe Cropped Tee at $35

6. Abortion is Healthcare Shirt

Etsy

Etsy seller, Sally Fox Printables says a portion of proceeds from the sale of this T-shirt will be donated to abortion funds like Planned Parenthood of Michigan (their home state), Fund Texas Choice, and the Lilith Fund. The unisex tee comes in a variety of sizes and half a dozen colors. You can also choose to have the design printed on a tank top.

As the seller says, “Abortion is healthcare and will always be an essential part of healthcare. We are dedicated to this fight and will do everything in our power to protect reproductive healthcare for all.”

Buy: Abortion is Healthcare T-Shirt at $28

7. Fuck Your Laws Baseball Cap

Harper Wilde

Intimates brand Harper Wilde is stepping up its accessories game with this statement baseball cap, which calls out the extreme laws that continue to impede our rights for reproductive health. Available in fuchsia or black, the brand says 100% of proceeds from every “Fuck Your Laws” cap will go to the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP), which provides financial assistance and access to safe, legal abortions or emergency contraceptives.

If the cap is sold out, the size-inclusive brand also offers a “Fuck Your Laws” bralette in sizes XS to 4XL, with all proceeds going to WRRAP as well.

Buy: Fuck Your Laws Cap at $25

8. If Men Could Get Pregnant T-Shirt

Threadless

T-shirt site Threadless has a number of women’s rights shirts that support the pro-choice movement. This one tries to find a little humor in the process, with a comic book-style print depicting what men would do if they got pregnant.

Printed on a garment-dyed, vintage-style tee, this is a unisex style that’s great for all genders — pregnant or not. Threadless says 50% of the proceeds go to the ACLU.

Buy: If Men Could Get Pregnant T-Shirt at $14+

9. Women’s Rights Matter Tote Bag

Redbubble

Whether you’re heading to a march or the grocery store, this cotton tote bag sends a message that women’s rights matter. Part of Redbubble.com’s collection of artist-designed statement totes, the seller for this design says all profits from sales of the tote will be donated to charity.

Buy: Women's Rights Matter Tote Bag at $18.76

10. Bans Off Our Bodies Pullover Sweatshirt

Redbubble

This artist-designed sweatshirt features an eye-catching illustration paired with a bold statement about women’s rights. The unisex sweatshirt is printed to order and you can choose from a number of colors and sizes online. A portion of profits will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Buy: Bans Off Our Bodies Sweatshirt at $47.24