World Baseball Classic Livestream: How to Watch the International Baseball Tournament Online

After two years of delay, the world’s biggest international baseball tournament is here — use these services to stream the World Baseball Classic online for free
how to watch baseball world classic online free
Ji Hoon Choi of Korea at bat during a World Baseball Classic exhibition game against Orix Buffaloes Getty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Baseball’s biggest international tournament is finally here, with the World Baseball Classic kicking off this week.

The tournament, originally scheduled for 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic, will see 20 teams competing all over the world (essentially baseball’s version of the FIFA World Cup). Team USA are the defending champions after winning in 2017, and will host the championship game in Miami later this month.

If you’re looking to watch the competition, read on. Below, we’ve outlined how to watch the World Baseball Classic on TV and how to stream the World Baseball Classic online.

How to Watch World Baseball Classic on TV

For those watching the World Baseball Classic on TV, be sure you have Fox, FS1, and FS2 in your cable or satellite package. Those channels will be showing almost every game in the tournament, save for a few games shown on Tubi.

Where to Watch World Baseball Classic Online

If you’ve cut the cord, there are still plenty of ways to watch the World Baseball Classic online. Below are the best places to stream World Baseball Classic games online — including a couple of options with free trials. All of these streaming services are available on devices like Roku, smart TVs, phones, laptops, and tablets.

1. Stream World Baseball Classic on DirecTV Stream

With up to 150+ live channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage, DirecTV Stream is one of our favorite live TV streaming services. The streamer’s Ultimate Package includes Fox, FS1, and FS2, letting you stream almost every World Baseball Classic game live online. Best of all, DirecTV Stream starts with a five-day free trial to test it out. After the free trial, DirecTV Stream plans start at $69.99 a month (the Ultimate Package costs $109.99 a month).

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

2. Stream World Baseball Classic on fuboTV

Another excellent live TV streaming service that will let you watch the World Baseball Classic online is fuboTV, which includes Fox, FS1, and FS2 in its 151-channel Pro plan package. The Pro plan is fuboTV’s most affordable package at $74.99 a month, and it starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay. Plus, you get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage and you can stream on up to 10 screens at a time.

3. Stream World Baseball Classic on Sling

Sling is a much more affordable option for getting live TV online. The service’s Sling Blue package costs $22.50 for your first month and $45 a month after that, and you’ll get livestreams of Fox and FS1 (but not FS2).

Buy Sling Blue $22.50

How to Watch the World Baseball Classic for Free Online

Want to watch the World Baseball Classic online for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream and the seven-day free trial from fuboTV, you can get 12 days of free World Baseball Classic livestreams online. The whole tournament lasts for 14 days, so we suggest starting your first free trial on Thursday, March 9. That way, you’ll be able to watch the WBC for free through the end of the tournament.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

World Baseball Classic 2023 Schedule

The WBC started on Tuesday, March 7, and runs through the championship game on Tuesday, March 21. There are a lot of games to watch between now and then; check out the full 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule below (times in ET):

Tuesday, March 7
Netherlands vs. Cuba, 11 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 8
Chinese Taipei vs. Panama, 6 a.m. on FS2
Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m. on FS2
Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m. on FS2

Thursday, March 9
Japan vs. China, 5 a.m. on FS2
Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m. on Tubi
China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m. on Tubi
Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m. on FS1

Friday, March 10
Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m. on FS2
Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m. on Tubi
Australia vs. China, 10 p.m. on FS2
Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, March 11
Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m. on FS1
Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m. on FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. on FS2
Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m. on Fox
Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. on FS1
United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m. on Fox
Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m. on FS1
Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m. on FS2

Sunday, March 12
Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m. on FS1
Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m. on FS2
Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. on FS2
Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m. on FS1
Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m. on FS1
United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. on FS1
Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m. on FS2

Monday, March 13
China vs. Korea, 6 a.m. on FS2
Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m. on FS2
Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m. on FS2
Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m. on FS1
United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, March 14
Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. on FS2
Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m. on FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m. on FS2
Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 15
Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on FS2
Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m. on FS2
Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m. on FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. on FS2
Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m. on FS1

Thursday, March 16
Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on FS2

Friday, March 17
Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, March 18
Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, March 19
Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on FS1

Monday, March 20
Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, March 21
Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on FS1

