World Baseball Classic Livestream: How to Watch the International Baseball Tournament Online

Baseball’s biggest international tournament is finally here, with the World Baseball Classic kicking off this week.

The tournament, originally scheduled for 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic, will see 20 teams competing all over the world (essentially baseball’s version of the FIFA World Cup). Team USA are the defending champions after winning in 2017, and will host the championship game in Miami later this month.

If you’re looking to watch the competition, read on. Below, we’ve outlined how to watch the World Baseball Classic on TV and how to stream the World Baseball Classic online.

How to Watch World Baseball Classic on TV

For those watching the World Baseball Classic on TV, be sure you have Fox, FS1, and FS2 in your cable or satellite package. Those channels will be showing almost every game in the tournament, save for a few games shown on Tubi.

Where to Watch World Baseball Classic Online

If you’ve cut the cord, there are still plenty of ways to watch the World Baseball Classic online. Below are the best places to stream World Baseball Classic games online — including a couple of options with free trials. All of these streaming services are available on devices like Roku, smart TVs, phones, laptops, and tablets.

1. Stream World Baseball Classic on DirecTV Stream

With up to 150+ live channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage, DirecTV Stream is one of our favorite live TV streaming services. The streamer’s Ultimate Package includes Fox, FS1, and FS2, letting you stream almost every World Baseball Classic game live online. Best of all, DirecTV Stream starts with a five-day free trial to test it out. After the free trial, DirecTV Stream plans start at $69.99 a month (the Ultimate Package costs $109.99 a month).

2. Stream World Baseball Classic on fuboTV

Another excellent live TV streaming service that will let you watch the World Baseball Classic online is fuboTV, which includes Fox, FS1, and FS2 in its 151-channel Pro plan package. The Pro plan is fuboTV’s most affordable package at $74.99 a month, and it starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay. Plus, you get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage and you can stream on up to 10 screens at a time.

3. Stream World Baseball Classic on Sling

Sling is a much more affordable option for getting live TV online. The service’s Sling Blue package costs $22.50 for your first month and $45 a month after that, and you’ll get livestreams of Fox and FS1 (but not FS2).

Buy Sling Blue $22.50

How to Watch the World Baseball Classic for Free Online

Want to watch the World Baseball Classic online for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream and the seven-day free trial from fuboTV, you can get 12 days of free World Baseball Classic livestreams online. The whole tournament lasts for 14 days, so we suggest starting your first free trial on Thursday, March 9. That way, you’ll be able to watch the WBC for free through the end of the tournament.

World Baseball Classic 2023 Schedule

The WBC started on Tuesday, March 7, and runs through the championship game on Tuesday, March 21. There are a lot of games to watch between now and then; check out the full 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule below (times in ET):

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands vs. Cuba, 11 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 8

Chinese Taipei vs. Panama, 6 a.m. on FS2

Korea vs. Australia, 10 p.m. on FS2

Netherlands vs. Panama, 11 p.m. on FS2

Thursday, March 9

Japan vs. China, 5 a.m. on FS2

Cuba vs. Italy, 6 a.m. on Tubi

China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m. on Tubi

Friday, March 10

Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m. on FS2

Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m. on Tubi

Australia vs. China, 10 p.m. on FS2

Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, March 11

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m. on FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m. on FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. on FS2

Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. on FS1

United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m. on Fox

Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m. on FS1

Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m. on FS2

Sunday, March 12

Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m. on FS1

Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m. on FS2

Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. on FS2

Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m. on FS1

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m. on FS1

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. on FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m. on FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m. on FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m. on FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m. on FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m. on FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. on FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m. on FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m. on FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m. on FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m. on FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. on FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m. on FS1

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, March 18

Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, March 19

Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on FS1

Monday, March 20

Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, March 21

Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on FS1