How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Online: Livestream the Season’s First F1 Race

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Formula 1 is finally back for a new season, kicking off with the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.

If you’re looking to tune into the opening F1 race this weekend, read on. Below is a full guide on where to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix online, plus key race details including start times, past winners, and predictions for this year’s race.

Related: How to Watch F1 Online

Where to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix Online: Streaming Guide

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast in two places in the U.S.: F1 TV and ESPN. That means you can sign up for F1 TV to watch the race, or tune into the ESPN broadcast — either through a cable or satellite package or through a live TV streaming service like Sling. Here are all your options if you’re figuring out how to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix online:

1. Stream the Bahrain Grand Prix on F1 TV

The best place to watch the Bahrain GP online is F1 TV. A subscription to the F1 streaming service gets you livestreams of every race, as well as extensive companion data like timing and real-time telemetry. The service costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 annually if you pay for a year upfront, but both subscription options start with a seven-day free trial.

Buy Free Trial F1 TV

2. Stream the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sling

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, and its cheapest package — Sling Orange — gets you live access to ESPN to watch the Bahrain GP online. The package includes a total of 31 live TV channels, including TNT, CBS, and CNN, so you’ll have plenty of use for the service besides the F1 race.

Buy Sling Orange $20 Editor’s picks

Sling Orange normally costs $40 a month, but right now Sling is running a deal that gets you half off your first month, bringing your first bill down to just $20; take advantage of that deal here.

3. Stream the Bahrain Grand Prix on fuboTV

If you want the most channels, check out fuboTV. With up to 200+ live TV channels — including ESPN to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix — fuboTV is essentially a premium cable package turned into a streaming service. Subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial, and then payment kicks in at $69.99 a month for the service’s most affordable plan.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

4. Stream the Bahrain Grand Prix on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service is DirecTV Stream, which comes with ESPN for this weekend’s F1 race. You get a total of up to 150+ channels, as well as unlimited cloud DVR for recording shows, sports, or races. DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month, but starts with a five-day free trial before you pay.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for Free Online

Thanks to the free trials from F1 TV, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream, you’ve got a few great options to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix online for free. Just remember to cancel your free subscription before the trial is over if you don’t want to continue the service. Trending ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Snubbing the King: Why Don't Big Stars Want to Perform at Charles' Coronation? How an Alleged Con Man Tore Apart One of the Nineties' Biggest Bands ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three Gets Off to a Disappointing Start

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

When is the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix? Date, Time, Schedule

The 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix is kicking off on March 3 with practices and ending with the big race on March 5. Here’s the full schedule for each day, including broadcast times:

Friday, March 3

Practice 1 at 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT

Practice 2 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Saturday, March 4

Practice 3 at 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT

Qualifying at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Sunday, March 5

Race at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Bahrain Grand Prix Winners, Predictions

Lewis Hamilton is historically the king of Bahrain with five wins at the desert track — more than any other racer. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver won the race three times in a row from 2019 to 2021, but he was beaten last year by Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari.

This year, oddsmakers have Max Verstappen pegged to win the race, with Leclerc as a secondary favorite, and Hamilton in third. Verstappen will be looking to secure his third-straight F1 championship this year.