How to Get Tickets to UFC International Fight Week 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

UFC International Fight Week is here, bringing a slew of events and experiences for MMA fans — all capped off with the much-anticipated UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier on Saturday night.

Below is everything you need to know about UFC Fight Week 2022, including where to get tickets to Fight Week events like the UFC X convention and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, plus times and locations for all festivities.

Related: How to Watch UFC Online

What is UFC International Fight Week?

Held annually, UFC International Fight Week is an opportunity for fans to celebrate the sport in grand style.

Besides the UFC 276 pay-per-view fight on Saturday, events include the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and (perhaps most notably) UFC X. Previously called UFC Fan Expo, UFC X is the tenth annual Ultimate Fighting convention delivering meet and greets with celebrity fighters, UFC panels, performances, and “brand and partner activations.”

This year’s UFC Fight Week is also hosting a concert by Anuel AA — a UFC ambassador — on July 1. “I’ve long been a UFC fan, so when the opportunity to collaborate from a business side presented itself, it was a dream come true,” says Anuel, in a statement. “I aim to become a brand ambassador and connect the Latino community to the sport through my music while continuing to open doors to our culture. This is just the beginning for UFC and Anuel.”

The Puerto Rican rapper is kicking off his Legends Never Die Tour on August 24 — tickets can be purchased now at VividSeats.com.

Buy: Anuel AA Tour Tickets at Vivid Seats

UFC Fight Week 2022: Dates, Location, Events Schedule

Fight Week is held in Las Vegas, Nevada, with events spanning the Las Vegas Convention Center, the T-Mobile Arena, and Resorts World Las Vegas.

Festivities begin on June 30 with the UFC 276 press conference and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in the T-Mobile Arena. July 1 and 2 see the UFC X convention and the Anuel show, as well as UFC 276 and the weigh-in the day before. UFC X is an all-day affair, with doors to the convention center open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Finally, on July 3, there’s a UFC Pool Party at AYU Dayclub and UFC Fight Pass Invitational 2, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament.

See below for a full schedule of 2022 Fight Week events, times, and locations.

UFC

UFC Fight Week 2022 Tickets

If you’re looking to score some last-minute UFC Fight Week tickets, you’re in luck: fans can still buy tickets to many of the Fight Week events online. Note that tickets to Fight Week events are sold separately, so you’ll need to buy passes for each event you want to attend.

For tickets to UFC X, head to VividSeats.com. There, you can pick up either a two-day convention pass or single-day tickets. As of writing, two-day passes are starting at $72, Friday tickets are starting at $34, and Saturday tickets are starting at $46.

Buy: UFC X tickets at Vivid Seats

Tickets to the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — also available on VividSeats.com — are currently starting at $42.

Buy: UFC Hall of Fame Induction at Vivid Seats

If you want the full experience, be sure to get tickets to UFC 276 as well. Again available on VividSeats.com, UFC 276 tickets are going for $325 and up, as of writing.

Buy: UFC 276 at Vivid Seats

How to Watch UFC 276

Can’t make it to Las Vegas for UFC 276? Be sure to get the UFC 276 PPV live stream through ESPN+ to watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier online. To buy the UFC 276 PPV, you’ll first need an ESPN+ subscription, which costs $6.99 a month. After signing up, you’ll be able to purchase the UFC 276 live stream for $74.99. See our full guide on how to watch UFC 276 here.

Buy: ESPN+ Single Month + UFC 276 PPV Stream at $81.98