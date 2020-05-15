6 Places You Can Find Hand Sanitizer Right Now Aside From Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you thought scoring tickets to your favorite music festival were hard, try scoring hand sanitizer these days. Stores are shopped out of antibacterial hand sanitizer, and availability isn’t much better online. Amazon still has hand sanitizer available as of this writing (see latest stock here), though quantities are limited. Some of Amazon’s options are also not shipping until late May or early June.

If you need hand sanitizer right away, we’ve found six other sites online that have sanitizer in stock and shipping immediately. All of our picks meet the CDC-recommended guidelines, which encourage the use of alcohol-based hand rub (ABHR) with at least 60% ethanol content.

Hand sanitizer is a hot commodity these days, as people try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Our suggestion: stock up while you can and shop quickly before quantities run out.

1. Sabon Patchouli Lavender Vanilla Hand Sanitizer

Known for their soaps and bath products, Sabon is stepping up with the production of hand sanitizers too. This is the first time the company has made hand sanitizers.

This one contains 60% alcohol to kill germs and is infused with vitamin E beads to protect the skin, and propylene glycol for a boost of hydration. The formula contains no harsh chemicals and is completely sulfate-free and paraben-free, making this suitable for people with sensitive skin too.

It comes in a soothing patchouli lavender vanilla scent, which is surprisingly refreshing (note: the custom scent will leave your hands lightly fragranced).

This is a 200ml bottle of hand sanitizer, and comes with a pump for easy dispersing. Use this around the house, or use it to refill your small, reusable hand sanitizer bottles.

ALSO CONSIDER: Sabon Pink Cotton Hand Sanitizer

Want a pocket-sized hand sanitizer to keep in your car, bag or on the go? This one also contains 60% alcohol and vitamin E and comes in a subtle “pink cotton” scent that’s easy on the nose. This is an 80ml bottle.

2. The Sis Kiss Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

Accessories brand, The Sis Kiss, is doing its part to help combat the spread of the coronavirus with a specially-developed bottle of hand sanitizer. Originally developed for staff and families, the brand says it quickly realized it wanted to spread the wealth — and the love — by making the product available to the public.

This formula contains 75% ethyl alcohol, plus aloe and vitamin E to keep hands soft and smooth. The Sis Kiss says the sterilization disinfectant is highly-effective and can kill 99.99% of common germs, in addition to effectively killing mold, fungi, and harmful bacteria.

This purchase gets you three, 60ml bottles of antibacterial hand sanitizer.

3. Twisted Tomboy Rinse-Free Hand Wash

Washington state-based Twisted Tomboy has this hand wash available, to help keep bacteria at bay. This formula contains 62% alcohol to disinfect, and things like aloe, lavender and other botanicals to keep hands soft, healthy and stink-free. The rinse-free wash dries in seconds, with no greasy or sticky residue.

Choose from lavender or citrus scent. This is a four-ounce bottle.

4. byHumankind Hand Sanitizer

The chic personal care products site, byHumankind, has just released a skin-soothing hand sanitizer. The gel formula contains just two ingredients: 65% alcohol, and hyaluronic acid, to keep skin hydrated.

The company says $1 from each hand sanitizer sold will go to The Robin Hood Relief Fund, providing emergency support to those affected by COVID-19 in the New York area.

Choose from grapefruit or unscented. The grapefruit version adds grapefruit essential oils to the mix. This hand sanitizer comes in an 8oz. bottle.

5. Hempz Herbal Hand Sanitizer

This hand sanitizer contains 63% alcohol to kill germs, along with all-natural hemp seed oil to help soothe irritated skin (I.e. dry skin from washing your hands so often). The addition of coconut oil helps to moisturize and keep your hands soft and smooth.

Hempz says this hand sanitizer is effective at killing 99.99% of germs on contact. This is a 500ml pump bottle — the largest on our list.

6. Uncle Bud’s Organic Hemp Hand Sanitizer

Another hand sanitizer with hemp, this one is made with 70% pure alcohol and organic hemp seed oil. It’ll keep your hands safe and germ-free, while killing up to 99.9% of common germs and bacteria. This is sold as an eight-ounce pump bottle.