RS Recommends: Billie Eilish’s Perfume Arrives at Ulta, After Selling Out Initial Release

2021 was a big year for celebrity perfume releases. Ariana Grande debuted multiple new fragrances, including “God Is a Woman” and “Cloud 2.0.;” Dolly Parton came out with her own scent, “Dolly – Scent From Above,” which quickly hit record high sales at HSN; and Billie Eilish debuted a signature scent, dubbed “Eilish,” which immediately sold out within hours of its November 10 release.

Now, Eilish (the singer) has made “Eilish” (the perfume) available once again, with a nationwide launch at Ulta. Eilish announced via Instagram Sunday that her new perfume will finally be available for purchase on Ulta.com, where it’s on sale right now for $68. Customers will also get a free mystery “sample pack” from Ulta with every purchase.

Billie Eilish Fragrances

Billie Eilish 'Eilish' at $68

“I can’t wait for more of you to have it in your hands,” Eilish wrote, referencing the fact that the fragrance was previously only available in limited quantities on her website. Fans who weren’t able to snag a bottle of “Eilish” are no doubt excited to now be able to buy the Billie Eilish perfume on Ulta.

Eilish first announced her fragrance launch in November 2021, posing with the gold-toned bottle across her bare shoulders. Her Instagram caption at the time read “I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance “Eilish” with you!”

The singer says she based the perfume’s core fragrance on vanilla, her favorite scent. Fans can expect subtle floral notes, a hint of deep earthy musk and citrus undertones within the perfume as well. The 20-year-old talked about the base notes of her perfume during an interview with Vogue saying “I have synesthesia, so my favorite smells are these like, amber-colored smells,” referring to a phenomenon where the stimulation of one sensory pathway leads to involuntary stimulation in another cognitive pathway. As Eilish explains, it’s similar to when people hear a sound when they see shapes or patterns, or when they can seemingly “see smells.

Eilish also put a lot of thought into the design of the perfume bottle which is shaped in the form of a naked bust with a gold-colored finish. Eilish mentioned to Vogue that she “always had an infatuation with backs and collarbones” and she wanted each buyer to see themselves reflected back in the silhouette.

Fans of the multi-Grammy award winner can shop the “Eilish” perfume over at Ulta right now — we recommend getting your orders in quick before stock sells out again. A bonus: order it now and you’ll have it just in time for the premiere of her upcoming tour kicking off on February 3rd in New Orleans.