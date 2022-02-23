RS Recommends: Where to Buy the Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collection Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After months of waiting, fans can finally get their hands on Kanye West’s latest clothing drop: YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga.

The new release, masterminded by West, Balenciaga creative director Demna, and Gap, is now available for preorder through Farfetch.com and YeezyGap.com. Pieces are expected to ship July 1, and will surely sell out quickly, so preorder as soon as possible.

Buy: YEEZY GAP x BALENCIAGA at $120+

Delivering eight pieces, including jeans, a moto denim jacket, T-shirts, and hoodies, the drop showcases Ye’s signature look with oversized fits, muted colors, and unique graphics (this time, a white dove). According to a press release, the collection is “An intersection of music, art and culture.” Prices range from $120 to $440 and all sizes are men’s.

The YEEZY GAP x BALENCIAGA launch coincides with West’s latest musical spectacle — a listening party for Donda 2 — which took place Feb 22 in Miami. West put on a similar event last year for his album Donda, which saw merch stands packed with clothing from Ye and Demna. Those pieces (which are reminiscent of the new drop) sold out quickly, and can now be purchased through resale platforms like StockX.

Last year also saw the first drop from Yeezy Gap, bringing pieces like the much-hyped Round Jacket puffer and Yeezy x GAP Hoodie. As with all Kanye merch, these pieces also sold out in hours and are now only available on the resale market.

Buy: Yeezy x Gap Round Jacket at $185+

Although Kanye has always put out some of the best merch in the game, this drop is special. Combining the clout of an esteemed French designer, Ye’s eye for trends, and Gap’s mass-market reach, the YEEZY GAP x BALENCIAGA pieces are unlike past West’s (many) previous endeavors in fashion. It represents a continued expansion of the mogul’s influence in clothing, and industry experts are not surprised.