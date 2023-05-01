Where to Buy Last-Minute Lakers vs. Warriors Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re down to the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and one series has the spotlight: the Lakers vs. the Warriors.

The California teams have a natural rivalry thanks to the sports-wide Los Angeles-San Francisco friction, but the real rivalry is a personal one between Steph Curry and LeBron James. Under James’ leadership, the Cleveland Cavaliers clashed with Curry’s Warriors in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-18, with the Warriors winning three times. Now, LeBron gets another chance against Curry and the rest of the Warriors for a shot at the conference finals.

Add all the other star power around these teams (on and off the court), and you’ve got one thrilling post-season matchup. If you’re anywhere near Los Angeles or San Francisco over the next week or so, we highly recommend trying to see one of the series’ games in person. Below, we’ve outlined a quick guide on how to get Lakers vs. Warriors tickets online during this year’s playoffs.

Buy Lakers vs. Warriors Tickets Vivid Seats

Where to Buy Lakers vs. Warriors Tickets Online

Looking to buy Lakers vs. Warriors tickets? You’ll want to go to the resale market, as tickets are mostly sold out or require long waiting lists to purchase through Ticketmaster.

Luckily, there a few trustworthy resale ticking sites where you can pick up tickets to the Lakers vs. Warriors playoff games. One of our favorites is Vivid Seats, which currently has tickets available for all seven games in the Lakers-Warriors series.

Buy Lakers vs. Warriors Tickets Vivid Seats

As of writing, the cheapest Lakers vs. Warriors tickets we’re seeing on Vivid Seats are at just under $300 for game Game 1 on May 2. Games 2 through 6 tickets are all currently between $300 and $400, and Game 7 tickets are starting at just over $500. Editor’s picks

Note: Remember that games 5-7 are only played if necessary, as NBA playoff series are best of four games. If you buy tickets to a game that ends up being unnecessary, Vivid Seats will give you a full refund.

Lakers vs. Warriors Playoffs Schedule 2023

Here’s a full schedule of the Lakers vs. Warriors 2023 playoff series, including links to tickets for each game.

5/2 Game 1 @ Warriors (Chase Center in San Francisco) — Tickets

5/4 Game 2 @ Warriors (Chase Center in San Francisco) — Tickets

5/6 Game 3 @ Lakers (Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles) — Tickets

5/8 Game 4 @ Lakers (Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles) — Tickets

5/10 Game 5 @ Warriors (Chase Center in San Francisco) (if necessary) — Tickets

5/12 Game 6 @ Lakers (Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles) (if necessary) — Tickets

5/14 Game 7 @ Warriors (Chase Center in San Francisco) (if necessary) — Tickets

Lakers vs. Warriors Playoffs Odds, Predictions

To make the Lakers vs. Warriors playoff series even more exciting, it’s likely to be a close one. Both teams had struggles this season, considering their rosters, with the Warriors grabbing a No. 6 seed in the playoffs and the Lakers a No. 7 seed spot.

As of writing, oddsmakers have given the Warriors a slight edge to make it to the conference finals with a moneyline of -164 against the Lakers’ +138.

Two obvious reasons for the Warriors’ higher odds are their homecourt advantage (they’ve gone 35-9 at home this season) and their higher seeding in the playoffs. Plus, although they struggled to take down the Sacramento Kings in round one, Game 7 saw the Dubs flex their muscles: Curry put up 50, setting the record for the most points in a seventh playoff series game and beating the Kings by 20 points.

But the Lakers had a similar show of force in their series-winning sixth game against Memphis, beating the Grizzlies by 40 points. That game was also way back on Friday, giving them more time to rest than the Warriors.

Be sure to pick up Lakers vs. Warriors tickets as soon as possible to see the teams clash in person.

Buy Lakers vs. Warriors Tickets Vivid Seats