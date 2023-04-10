‘Air’ Causes Jump in Sales of Jordan Sneakers — Here’s Where to Buy a Pair Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ben Affleck’s Air has arrived in theaters, and it’s already a slam-dunk with praise from critics and viewers alike.

The film, which sees Affleck directing and starring alongside Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and Viola Davis, tells the origin story of Air Jordan under Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck) and visionary marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Damon). And we all know how the story ends: Nike signs Jordan, creates the world’s most famous sneaker, and initiates the sneaker craze that remains a dominant force in present-day fashion.

Even though Jordans have been sought-after since they were released in the Eighties, Air may have re-ignited some passion for the iconic sneaker line. Sneaker purveyor Stadium Goods says it’s projecting an increase in sales of Air Jordan 1s due to the film’s success — much like the sales spike it saw after The Last Dance docuseries aired in 2020. And, because sneakers are now traded like stocks, there’s a possibility that prices for certain Jordans go up as more people watch Air.

If you just saw Air and feel the need for some fresh Js, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to buy Jordans online, including trusted resale websites where you can buy the most sought-after Jordan models of years past.

Where to Buy Jordans Online

If you’re looking to buy Jordans online, you have two options: Try to secure new Jordans through sites like Nike.com, or go to the resale market via sites like StockX for a larger selection of new and previously-released (but slightly higher-priced) Jordans. Below we’ve rounded up some of the best sites in both categories.

Best Selection: Farfetch

Best for New Releases: Nike

Best for Jordan 1s: Stadium Goods

Great Size Selection: Foot Locker

Best for Grail Jordans: StockX

Best Deals: Dick’s Sporting Goods

1. Buy Jordans on Farfetch

Best Selection

Farfetch

By connecting customers with boutiques and smaller sellers, the e-commerce giant Farfetch offers a massive selection of new and resale items — including a huge swath of authentic Jordans. You’ll find everything from affordable, less-known colorways to grail-worthy releases like the Dior Jordans or even Eminem’s Jordan 4s. Everything is guaranteed authentic, and you can return most items within 14 days.

Buy Jordans Farfetch

2. Buy Jordans on Nike

Best for New Releases

Nike

Nike is obviously one of the best places to grab just-released Jordans, although they often sell out of certain releases quickly. As of writing, there are a few dozen pairs of Jordans on Nike.com, including new releases and soon-to-be-released Jordans. To get these upcoming Jordans, sign up for notifications from Nike and pick up the sneakers as fast as possible once they drop.

Buy Jordans Nike

3. Buy Jordans on Stadium Goods

Best for Jordan 1s

Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods is another great place to buy Jordans online, whether you’re looking for new releases or authentic resale examples. Right now they have a huge Jordan 1 collection, including the Retro OG Highs for just $385 and up (depending on your size), as well as the beloved UNC 1s.

Buy Jordans Stadium Goods

4. Buy Jordans on Foot Locker

Great Size Selection

Foot Locker

For a huge selection of brand-new Jordans, check out Foot Locker. The stalwart sneaker store still has one of the best selections of Jordans, ranging from new releases to classics.

Buy Jordans Foot Locker

5. Buy Jordans on StockX

best for grail jordans

If you want a specific pair of Jordans but can’t find them in stock anywhere, head to StockX. The resale platform has become a go-to for just about every sought-after sneaker, and all products are certified unused and authentic. Right now, for example, you can pick up the Travis Scott Reverse Mocha Jordan 1s above for just over $1,000.

Buy Jordans StockX

6. Buy Jordans on Dick’s Sporting Goods

best deals

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is another good source for new Jordans, currently showing a few hundred-odd models available online. In our experience, you can also score some deals at Dick’s (although you might not find the most prestigious Jordans).

Buy Jordans Dick’s Sporting Goods