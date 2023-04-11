Where to Find Real Eames Chairs Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Among design superstars like the Rolex Submariner and Porsche 911 is the Eames Lounge chair; arguably the best-known and most coveted piece of furniture in the world.

First introduced in 1956, the Eames chair is still a favorite among experts and casual interior designers alike, with a place in multiple museums around the world. And it’s easy to see (and feel) why: The chair brings unrivaled mid-century style and a plush, ergonomic feel. But, just like the Submariner, finding a real Eames chair among a sea of fakes can be tricky.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to buy a real Eames chair online, whether you’re looking to customize a new one or score a rare vintage example.

Unlike many iconic pieces of furniture, the Eames chair is still in production and still sold by its original manufacturer, Herman Miller (a brand you might also know for its world-class Aeron office chair).

Besides Herman Miller’s website, there are a few trustworthy places to buy an Eames chair online, whether you’re looking to buy a vintage example or a new one. Here are a few great places to buy an Eames Lounge chair online:

1. Eames Chair at Herman Miller

Herman Miller

Herman Miller’s official webstore offers new, authentic Eames chairs and lets you customize your chair with a huge variety of options. You can choose from seven wood shell materials and a whopping 56 upholstery options, including colors of simple all-grain leather, checkered fabric, mohair, and prone leather. It also comes in two heights — standard or tall — with the latter option adding two inches to the backrest. The chair comes with a five-year warranty and a three-day return policy.

2. Eames Chair at Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach

Another great place to buy a real Eames chair online is Design Within Reach. The massive purveyor of authentic interior design pieces offers all the same size, shell, and upholstery options that you get on Herman Miller’s website, as well as the same five-year warranty and three-day return window.

3. Eames Chair at 1stDibs

1stDibs

If you’re looking for a deal on an Eames Lounge chair — or a more special vintage example — check out 1stDibs. A quick search for “Eames Lounge chair” on the massive online auction house shows hundreds of results, including rare vintage pieces and second-hand options as low as about $5,500 ($2,500 less than the most affordable new ones). Everything on 1stDibs is guaranteed authentic, and you also have the option to make an offer on listings instead of paying the asking price.

What Makes the Eames Chair So Special?

If you’re new to interior design, you might be wondering: Why are people so obsessed with the Eames chair?

Like many famously well-designed items, the Eames chair sees a harmony of function and beauty. The designers, Charles and Ray Eames, were inspired by “the warm, receptive look of a well-used first baseman’s mitt,” and created the chair as a place to be comfortable — not a hard sculpture to be looked at. And the Eameses succeeded. The namesake club chair is incredibly comfortable, making an ideal spot for reading, watching TV, or grabbing a mid-day nap.

Of course, there are other comfortable chairs out there, but none have the style X-factor of the Eames chair. And, since its release almost seventy years ago, the chair’s charm has just gotten better with age.