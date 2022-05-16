RS Recommends: Where to Find Justin Bieber’s Clothing Label ‘Drew House’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Justin Bieber has built one of the most popular celebrity clothing labels in the business. But the brand, called Drew House, is more enigmatic than you’d expect from an A-plus-list superstar. This has left hypebeasts, casual fashion lovers, and Beliebers all asking the question: where can you buy Drew House online?

Now there’s an easy answer: SSENSE. The online clothing store — known for carrying hard-to-find brands and on-trend designers and one of our favorite places to shop online — has just launched an exclusive capsule with Drew House. It’s the first time Bieber’s Drew House has teamed up with a global retail platform, giving more fans the ability to shop Drew House online from around the world.

What Is Drew House?

Drew House, for the unfamiliar, was founded by Bieber and his former “swagger coach,” Ryan Good, back in 2018. The name is derived from Bieber’s middle name (Drew) and can be seen replacing the mouth of the label’s smiley face logo. “Drew house is a community,” according to the brand, “a place where you can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe, and valued.”

The vibe of Drew House very much reflects Bieber’s style of the past couple of years: Bright colors, youthful, oversized fits, and playful iconography abound, making the pieces great for elevating casual weekend outfits. Some of the brand’s early pieces were hotel-style slippers and hoodies (both with the smiley face logo) which are still among the hottest pieces from Drew House.

But the most notable aspect of Drew House — besides its celebrity co-founder — is its mysteriousness. The brand does very little advertising, save for, of course, the occasional social media post by Bieber. This low-profile marketing seems to have worked, as Drew House drops regularly sell out, and streetwear aficionados scramble to secure Bieber’s pieces.

How to Buy Drew House on SSENSE

If you’re looking to buy Drew House pieces for some Bieber-inspired outfits, head to SSENSE.com now to shop the new collection. Below, we’ve also rounded up our favorite pieces from the gender-neutral drop. Just be sure to grab any pieces soon, as they’re already selling out quickly.

1. Drew House Mascot Hoodie

This smiley face-adorned Drew House hoodie is the label’s bread-and-butter. It features the brand’s logo and signature colors (yellow and black), as well as a casual feel and baggy fit. The logo is embroidered for a high-quality feel, as is the alternative Drew House logo on the sleeve.

2. Drew House Mascot Slippers

Inspired by the slippers you get in a hotel, these Drew House slippers are another staple of the brand’s lineup. They feature a yellow fleece upper with the Drew House smiley face embroidered at the top, and a cushioned fleece footbed. Throw them on with sweats and a T-shirt for a stylish yet supremely cozy errand-running outfit.

3. Drew House Cotton Trousers

These cotton corduroy trousers bring some Seventies-inspired style and an of-the-moment, extra-baggy silhouette. Small details like a Drew House smiley face on the pocket and a D-ring in one belt loop add some subtle flair, letting you wear the trousers with other bold pieces (think, nice sneakers and the matching shirt below) or basics like a white tee and casual kicks.

4. Drew House Painted Mascot Shirt

Bieber seems to have a thing for corduroy. This Mascot shirt successfully utilizes the vintage material, making for a good spring/fall layering piece. But a smiley face logo on a chest pocket, a throwback spread collar, and a raw edge hem bring the piece squarely into present-day trends.

5. Drew House Floral Long Sleeve T-Shirt

One of the more tame pieces from Bieber’s Drew House x SSENSE drop is this long-sleeve tee. A crisp white background is punctuated by a floral “Drew” logo across the chest, giving the casual piece some eye-catching color. Team it with cargo pants, a beanie, and sneakers, or even dress it up tucked into black slacks with loafers.

6. Drew House Scribble Lounge Pants

We’re very into elevated sweatpants like these ones from Drew House: You can lounge around all morning and then confidently stroll to the coffee shop, looking fresher than most. These have a classic grey color with “Drew” scribbled on the calf, yellow drawstrings, and a smiley face logo on the pocket.

