Drake’s Sold-Out Candles Get Restocked (Even the One That Smells Like Him)

Ever wanted your home to smell like Drake? Now it can. The rapper’s candle brand, Better World Fragrance House, has just been restocked at Nordstrom.

Launched last year, Better World Fragrance House (or BWFH for short) consists of five scented candles: Carby Musk, Williamsburg Sleepover⁠, Sweeter Tings⁠, Good Thoughts⁠, and Muskoka. Carby Musk — a.k.a “the Drake scent” — is unsurprisingly the buzziest of the collection. The brand says it smells like the Toronto rapper himself with “velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations” and “Trail Air technology” that causes the scent to linger in the air.

On the other end of the BWFH fragrance spectrum is Sweeter Things, which features a scent of Italian citrus, woods from Haiti and North America, floral rose, and Iris from Europe, according to Nordstrom.

Head to Nordstrom.com to pick up Drake’s candles while they’re in stock (including “the Drake scent,” Carby Musk, here). They’re 10.5 ounces, which translates to a 48- to 63-hour burn time, and cost $48.

ANDREW KENNEY

Buy: BWFH Candles at $48

Since the brand’s launch, BWFH has only stocked these five candles, with the scents “based on five personal memories,” per the brand’s Instagram. But it’s unclear whose memories these are: Drizzy’s involvement in the brand is relatively quiet, save for his signature printed on the back of each candle. He also posted on Instagram about BWFH back when it first launched, captioning the post, “A true passion project and the start of something special @betterworldfragrancehouse is LIVE NOW!”

Besides his candle business, Drake has been on a tear lately with new product drops. Just this week, the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper released a basketball clothing collection with Nike under his brand Nocta. Many of those pieces — which include shorts, shirts, tights, and even a basketball — are still in stock at Nike.com.

This week Drake also released album merch through his website DrakeRelated.com. The merch harkens back to old Drizzy albums — possibly as Drake’s way of responding to the mixed reviews for his most recent album, Honestly, Nevermind.