Drake Hits a Three With New Nike x Nocta Basketball Clothing Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Drake is bringing his design chops to the court: The multi-platinum rapper has just unveiled a basketball collection from NOCTA, his sportswear label with Nike.

Available for purchase on July 27 through Nike.com, Drake’s NOCTA basketball collection includes high-performance gear like compression tights, jerseys, socks, shorts, and headbands — and even a Nocta-branded basketball (NOCTA sneakers are not included in the release).

The basketball collection’s slogan, “Sometimes you. Sometimes me. Always us.” can be seen on a few pieces alongside Nike Swooshes. Of course, Drizzy puts his own spin on things: the compression tights are one-legged, the jersey boasts a bold, heat-pattern colorway, and the basketball is finished all black.

Prices range from $12 to $120, and, as with all of Drake’s clothing drops, the NOCTA basketball collection is sure to sell out fast. Be sure to pick up Drake’s NOCTA x Nike basketball pieces at Nike.com when the collection goes live.

Nike

Buy: NOCTA Basketball Collection at $12+

For fans of the OVO rapper, a basketball collection only seems natural for Drake, who has become a courtside regular during Raptors’ games in his hometown of Toronto and often posts images of himself playing basketball on Instagram.

For the NOCTA basketball campaign, the Nike Elite Youth Basketball team players were tapped as models (see the campaign video below). “NOCTA expands the culture of basketball for a new generation,” says the brand in a press statement.

The basketball collection is the third official capsule from NOCTA, which Drake created in collaboration with Nike (somewhat akin to Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, which is under Adidas). Previous NOCTA releases included a golf collection and the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra sneakers, which came out earlier this year.

For the release of the Hot Steps, Drake teamed up with Jamaican artist Popcaan, who we spoke to about collaborating with Drizzy and modeling for the sneaker’s launch. Read our interview with Popcaan here. The Hot Steps sold out almost immediately, and can now only be purchased through resale platforms like StockX.

If you’re in need of some stylish new basketball gear, shop Drake’s Nocta basketball collection tomorrow at Nike.com.