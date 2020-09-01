Where to Buy American-Made 3M N95 Masks

While a variety of face masks are now available to purchase everywhere from local pharmacies to big box stores amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Clinical Supplies USA is one of the only companies selling verified 3M N95s — a version of the recommended mask with a respirator — to Americans all across the country.

In late April, the CDC recommended that all people two years of age and older wear a face covering. In the months since, despite frustration and growing pains, the public has largely adapted to the new protocol and found creative solutions to covering their face.

Some have handmade their own, with supplies readily available around their homes, while others have bought everything from neck sleeves to cloth masks to manufactured medical options. These, however, don’t hold a candle to the most in-demand personal protective equipment (PPE): the N95 mask, with 3M brand masks becoming the latest, most sought-after version.

To meet the skyrocketing demand requests for N95’s and other PPE, the American Better Business Bureau-accredited retailer Clinical Supplies USA is meeting the needs of the public and protecting the community at large.

Founded in the wake of the pandemic, this American company ensures that customers have access to reliable and legitimate PPE, quickly becoming the only consistent supplier of 3M masks in the country. While not a manufacturer, Clinical Supplies efficiently sources stock from third parties and performs quality checks before providing to consumers for purchase.

Clinical Supplies USA

Even though the company sources its PPE from other vendors and manufacturers, it should be noted that they are not taking much-needed masks from hospitals. In fact, Clinical Supplies offers 3M masks and other supplies to frontline healthcare workers at a deep discount, ensuring that quality PPE ends up in the right hands.

Proving how much the community means to the company, Clinical Supplies has donated over $200,000 worth of PPE, including 28,000 masks to the students in San Diego displaced by closed campuses and education centers. Knowing that overcoming the pandemic will never happen without making necessary supplies available to all members of the community, the retailer has also rolled out a buy-a-mask, give-a-mask program, ensuring that for every mask purchased, one is donated. These masks will be distributed across the country to ensure those most vulnerable are protected.

Clinical Supplies USA says it hopes to become a trustworthy and consistent provider of readily available and verified PPE, including NIOSH-certified N95 masks, KN95 masks, and regular disposable face masks as well. The small company has also given back to the communities and workforces hit hardest amid the ongoing pandemic. As the company believes, safety should not have to be a choice — and they make sure that’s one you will never have to make.